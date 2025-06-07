Elite 4-Star Recruit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster Visiting USC Trojans Over Weekend
The USC Trojans are working to add to their elite recruiting class of 2026. One of the top targets for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans is four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster.
Feaster posted on his Instagram story that he is currently in Southern California for his visit with the USC Trojans. Feaster is one of the top recruits still available from the class of 2026. Per the On3, Industry Rankings, Feaster is the No. 44 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 wide receiver, and the No. 5 player from Texas.
The USC Trojans have been heavily recruiting Feaster, competing with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, and the LSU Tigers. Feaster completed his official visit with Alabama and is now onto USC. After his time with the Trojans, he will head to Texas A&M followed by LSU. Feaster will announce his commitment on July 4 following his official visits and will choose one of the four programs.
One of the reasons Feaster has shown interest in the Trojans is due to Riley as a coach, and knowing he will have a good quarterback passing to him. Riley is one of the most notable coaches in college football when it comes to quarterbacks. Feaster knows that and trusts that the Trojans will put him in the best position to succeed.
“With USC, you know they will have a great quarterback throwing their receivers the ball with Lincoln Riley the head coach. They keep good players and the offense would be fun to play in,” Feaster told On3 at the Under Armour Next Camp in February.
By 2026, the expected starter for USC is five-star recruit Husan Longstreet. The Trojans have set up the offense for the next couple years receiving a commitment from class of 2026 four-star quarterback Jonas Williams as well. The Trojans are looking to bring in some of the top offensive weapons, which includes Feaster.
Feaster also discussed USC being one of the top schools for developing wide receivers, along with the LSU Tigers. USC has produced some of the NFL’s top receivers including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Drake London, and Jordan Addison. There is a pipeline to the NFL with USC which is something something Feaster could be looking for.
Feaster spoke to 247Sports about why he is excited about his official visit with the Trojans, noting the coaching staff.
“Coach Simmons was the first to give me one of my biggest offers,” Feaster said. “So me and him have been close since my seventh-grade year, and he offered me in the eighth grade. Me and him have been close ever since, from seventh grade until now. I’ve talked to him and coach [Lincoln] Riley for so long, I get to talk real ball with them.”
The USC Trojans hold the No. 1 ranked recruiting class of 2026, per On3. The Trojans will need to have an impressive official visit with Feaster to add to their elite recruiting class.
USC is set to have a massive recruiting weekend, hosting more than just Feaster. USC will host several of their commits, including five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, four-star edge Simote Katoanga, and many more. The committed players on campus could help USC clinch a commitment from Feaster.