Elite Santa Margarita Linebacker Recruit Visiting USC in June

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 four-star linebacker Allen “Cinco” Kennett V grew up attending multiple USC games a year at Coliseum with his grandfather and little brother. Kennett’s visit to Coliseum on March 7 for a spring practice marked the first time he was on the field at the stadium and allowed him to get an up-close look at the Trojans.

He walked away with an offer from his hometown school that day and returned for a second time on April 4, another practice inside the Coliseum. Kennett is set to make another trip to USC on Thursday, June 4.

Allen Kennett’s Growing Recruitment

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Kennett played quarterback his freshman season at Servite (Calif.) and then blossomed into one the top linebackers in the country as a sophomore playing in the Trinity League in 2025.

The local product has seen his recruitment take off this spring. Since April, Kennett has picked up offers from Tennessee, Oregon, Georgia, Cal, Washington, Texas and others. ESPN rates Kennett as the No. 130 overall prospect and No. 5 linebacker, while the Rivals Industry rates him as the No. 166 overall prospect and No. 12 linebacker.

Mike Ekeler is a highly passionate and energetic coach and adds a new dynamic to the Trojans staff. Kennett met the new USC linebackers coach and special teams coordinator during his first visit and was impressed by Ekeler’s coaching style.

USC Trojans linebackers coach Mike Ekeler | USC Trojans on SI

“It was nice getting to know coach Ekeler, I like his energy," Kennett said. "I liked how he coached aggressively but also praised them when they did well and I work good with that.”

Southern Cal is putting the finishing touches on its 2027 class and will begin to shift its focus to the 2028 class this summer, and Kennett is a high priority target.

Santa Margarita to USC Pipeline

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Kennett transferred from Servite to Santa Margarita this spring. A school that has become a pipeline for the Trojans.

Redshirt senior center Kilian O’Connor was a three-year starter at the local school and joined the Trojans as walk-on. O’Connor made his first career start in the Las Vegas Bowl, December 2024, and was put on scholarship the following January. He started seven games this past season.

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona was a three-star recruit in the 2025 cycle, who saw action in four games last season. The 6-foot-8 and 385-pound Vaikona is coming off a really strong spring and adds depth to the position.

Former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer took over as head coach at his alma mater in December 2024. And in his first season at the helm, Palmer guided the Eagles to a CIF Southern Section Division I Championship and an Open Division state championship, the first school other than Mater Dei or St. John Bosco to do so since 2016.

Palmer accomplished this improbable feat with three freshmen from the Trojans No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle in receiver Trent Mosley, defensive end Simote Katoanga and cornerback Jayden Crowder and 2027 three-star defensive lineman and USC commit Isaia Vandermade.

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