ESPN College GameDay Panel's Surprising Picks For USC vs. Michigan

The USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines are set for their clash on Saturday evening in Los Angeles. Earlier in the day, the College GameDay crew picked the winner of the game. Who picked the Trojans?

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines will play Saturday evening in front of a sold out crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC is favored to win the game, but that doesn’t mean everyone is picking the Trojans to protect home field. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.

College GameDay Picks USC-Michigan

Kirk Herbstreit is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman. / Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN’s College GameDay crew predicted the winner of USC and Michigan. Out of the six people on the show; Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Nick Sagan, and Sabrina Ionescu, only two had USC coming out on top. The show’s host, Davis and the guest picker Ionescu picked the Trojans to beat the visiting Wolverines. 

This week, the GameDay show went on the road to Eugene for the highly anticipated Big Ten matchup between the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers and No. 3 Oregon Ducks. Both teams are 5-0 and have their sights set on the Big Ten championship game. 

USC has a date with Oregon later this season in November.

USC Home Favorites vs. Michigan

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles with the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are 2.5 point favorites against Michigan according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is at 56.5 points. 

USC has been favorites in all of their games so far this season. This includes their last game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Trojans were 6.5 point favorites on the road and ended up losing the game outright on a last second field goal. 

Lincoln Riley will now try to get his team to bounce back after this loss and bye week when they welcome in Michigan. The Wolverines are led by a dominant rushing attack and freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) rushes in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan has been known to always be a run-first team in recent years and while that is still the case, Underwood adds another element to their attack. However, he hasn't completely lit up on the stat to this point, throwing for 1,003 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Lincoln Riley spoke to reporters about the skillset of Underwood.

"I saw him as a recruit. Really talented player. Obviously have got to see him play this year and, he’s a good player. He’s dynamic. He’s a unique athlete. He’s got a really strong arm," Riley said. "Then I think the one thing people that haven’t seen him or been around him is he’s not a thin kid. He’s put together in a great way."

The quarterback on the other side of the field in this game for USC is Jayden Maiava. Maiava has looked great in his first full season as USC's starting quarterback. He has thrown for 1,587 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception.

