ESPN College GameDay Panel's Surprising Picks For USC vs. Michigan
The USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines will play Saturday evening in front of a sold out crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC is favored to win the game, but that doesn’t mean everyone is picking the Trojans to protect home field.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.
College GameDay Picks USC-Michigan
ESPN’s College GameDay crew predicted the winner of USC and Michigan. Out of the six people on the show; Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Nick Sagan, and Sabrina Ionescu, only two had USC coming out on top. The show’s host, Davis and the guest picker Ionescu picked the Trojans to beat the visiting Wolverines.
This week, the GameDay show went on the road to Eugene for the highly anticipated Big Ten matchup between the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers and No. 3 Oregon Ducks. Both teams are 5-0 and have their sights set on the Big Ten championship game.
USC has a date with Oregon later this season in November.
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Michigan
MORE: USC Fans Will Love Lincoln Riley's Reaction to Sherrone Moore's Sell Out Comments
MORE: USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Could Reshape the College Football Playoff Picture
USC Home Favorites vs. Michigan
The USC Trojans are 2.5 point favorites against Michigan according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is at 56.5 points.
USC has been favorites in all of their games so far this season. This includes their last game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Trojans were 6.5 point favorites on the road and ended up losing the game outright on a last second field goal.
Lincoln Riley will now try to get his team to bounce back after this loss and bye week when they welcome in Michigan. The Wolverines are led by a dominant rushing attack and freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Michigan has been known to always be a run-first team in recent years and while that is still the case, Underwood adds another element to their attack. However, he hasn't completely lit up on the stat to this point, throwing for 1,003 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Lincoln Riley spoke to reporters about the skillset of Underwood.
"I saw him as a recruit. Really talented player. Obviously have got to see him play this year and, he’s a good player. He’s dynamic. He’s a unique athlete. He’s got a really strong arm," Riley said. "Then I think the one thing people that haven’t seen him or been around him is he’s not a thin kid. He’s put together in a great way."
The quarterback on the other side of the field in this game for USC is Jayden Maiava. Maiava has looked great in his first full season as USC's starting quarterback. He has thrown for 1,587 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.