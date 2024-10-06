Everything Minnesota Golden Gophers Coach PJ Fleck Said After Upset Over USC Trojans
The No. 11 USC Trojans lost their second game of the season 24-17 to the unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers. It was a close game until the end, but the Gophers pulled through in the final minute, scoring a touchdown and a securing the game-winning interception.
Coaching decisions played a major factor in this game, like Minnesota going for the touchdown instead of the field goal on fourth down in the final minute. Minnesota coach PJ Fleck made a big decision in the final moments that paid off.
Following the win, Fleck had high praise for USC. When speaking to the media, he began by complimenting the Trojans.
“You know USC is a really good football team. Well coached, really good football team,” Fleck said. “They’re good in every area. In the run game, the pass game. We needed to coach sixty minutes. We needed to play sixty minutes. We knew we were going to have to be really aggressive and come out attacking.”
The Trojans and Gophers were tied 10-10 at halftime. While the USC Trojans have heated up in the second half in previous games, that did not happen in week six. Minnesota came out ready to fight and kept it close. USC was scoreless in the fourth quarter, while the Gophers scored 14 points.
Fleck spoke about how important the decisions he made were. While some may believe it is risky to go for the touchdown instead of a field goal, he thought it was the only option.
“We knew we were going to have to take, I don’t know if you want to call them risks, to me they weren’t very hard decisions because of the team we’re playing. And you don’t get many chances to beat a top 10, top 11, top 12 team,” said Fleck. “How often do you have an inch to go beat USC? You don’t have it very often. We kick that field goal and make it, that’s fine. They went right down the field everybody. Just like they did all game. That’s what they’re going to do, and they don’t throw the ball in the endzone like that and we get the pick unless we go for that.”
The Trojans were the favorites heading into this game. Fans were certainly looking further ahead on USC’s schedule at the Penn State game before they even played a snap against Minnesota. Fleck said the team had the chance to listen to what the media was saying ahead of the game.
“At the end of the Penn State game, they’re all shaking hands and Joel Klatt says he can’t wait for the USC and Penn State matchup for the college football playoff, and I just kind of took that in,” Fleck said.
Fleck chose to motivate his team using media clippings about USC.
“You’re always looking for things to be able to show your team,” Fleck told the media. “We’re not going to listen to the external piece. But I said before, this is one of the best two and three football teams in the country.”
It took every play of the game for Minnesota to get the win over USC. The Trojans are now 3-2, while the Gophers have moved up to a 3-3 record. The Trojans have a long season ahead, still having to face teams like the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions.
