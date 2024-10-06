USC Trojans vs. Minnesota 3 Takeaways: Penalties, Turnovers Set Back Trojans In Loss
USC was upset on the road as the Minnesota Gophers got the best of the Trojans 24-17. USC had a chance to win the game late, but quarterback Miller Moss threw an interception that sealed the game for the Gophers.
1. Trojans offense suffered first half woes, turnovers
USC came away with only 10 points in the first half as the offense struggled early for the third consecutive game. The Trojans opened up with an 11-play drive that stalled out and resulted in a missed Michael Lantz field goal. USC quarterback Miller Moss and the Trojans offense wouldn't find the end zone until midway through the second quarter when Moss found Duce Robinson for a passing touchdown at the end of a 15-play drive. The Trojans defense forced a fumble in Minnesota territory pieced together a drive at the end of the half to get within field goal range at the end of first half and tie the game at 10. When the USC offense is unable to get much going early on, it forces more pressure on their defense and makes them come out on the field more often then they probably would like.
2. Trojans set back by penalties
USC set themselves back time and time again as they picked up eight penalties that resulted in 59 yards against the Gophers. USC's defense picked up three flags alone during a second quarter drive by the Gophers, which allowed Minnesota to get three points. USC had another four penalties during the game-deciding fourth quarter. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold got called for a personal foul on a punt, setting up Minnesota with good field position in the middle of the fourth quarter. USC wasn't able to escape their self-inflicted wounds, something they can't let carry into their next game against Penn State. If USC is going to continue to have slow starts, they can't incorporate penalties as well. It's a recipe for disaster and tonight proved it with the Trojans going down.
3. USC's rush defense struggles
In their two losses, the Trojans allowed 160 yards to Michigan's Kalel Mullings and 144 yards to Minnesota's Darius Taylor. If USC wants to be competitive in games against prominent Big Ten opponents, then they must figure out a way to limit the run. The absence of Trojans' linebacker Eric Gentry was noticeable tonight. The Trojans missed their leading tackler as the Gophers attacked the USC front seven. Taylor had his best game of the season, and potientially his careeer up to this point as he ran for 5.8 yards per run as he ran at will against the Trojans. USC was unable to contain Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer on the few runs he had. Brosmer scored three touchdowns on the ground, including the game-winner from the Trojans' one yard line.
