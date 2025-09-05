How Will Fans React To Clay Helton Returning to USC After Firing?
Fresh off a 73-13 dominating season opener win against Missouri State, the USC Trojans will look to start the season 2-0 for the fourth straight season as they welcome Georgia Southern to the Coliseum from the Sun Belt Conference.
While the Trojans are heavily favored over the Eagles, the game has some added spice to it as former USC coach Clay Helton will be making his return to the Coliseum on Saturday night.
What Reaction Will Helton Get In His Return To USC?
It'll be interesting to see how Trojan fans react to Helton's return, but expect the former USC coach to receive his fair share of boos at the Coliseum for Saturday night's matchup. Helton spent seven seasons as the coach of the Trojans from 2015 to 2021, compiling a 46-24 coaching record.
He was fired in 2021 after the Trojans' 42-28 loss to Stanford in week 2. USC went on to finish that season with a 4-8 record before their current coach, Lincoln Riley, took his place after five seasons with Oklahoma.
Despite his firing, Helton did see some success at USC, including leading quarterback Sam Darnold to a 52-49 win over Saquon Barkley and the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl in 2016.
Helton's Tenure At Georgia Southern
Now, at Georgia Southern, Helton has struggled to find his footing with Georgia Southern. In four years with the Eagles, Helton has only one winning season with the Trojans, which has included a 0-3 record in bowl games. Last season, Georgia Southern finished with an 8-5 record and 6-2 in the Sun Belt. The Eagles lost to Sam Houston State 31-26 in the New Orleans Bowl.
Georgia Southern opened up the 2025 season in what was a battle of former USC coaches, as the Eagles lost to former Trojans assistant coach Matt Entz and Fresno State 42-14. It was a blowout win that was not expected as Georgia Southern entered the game as a 1.5 point favorite against Fresno State.
Not to mention that Fresno State was coming off a blowout loss of their own, losing 31-7 to the Kansas Jayhawks. In the loss against the Bulldogs, Georgia Southern quarterback JC French was the one bright spot for the Eagles, throwing for 158 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
What To Expect in Helton's Return To USC
Helton and the Eagles come to the Coliseum as heavy underdogs. The Trojans are currently a 28.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern and should comfortably win on Saturday night.
The fact that Helton is making his return to the Coliseum could keep the Eagles around in the game early, but USC will dominate as the game goes on and win in a blowout. Helton being blown out in his return to the Coliseum will be satisfying for USC fans.
