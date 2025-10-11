Final Prediction Before USC vs. No. 15 Michigan in Prime Time
The USC Trojans are gearing up for their most competitive matchup so far this season, hosting No. 15 Michigan in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC is coming off their first bye weekend of the season after suffering their first loss of the season to No. 17 Illinois. Michigan enters this weekend with their most recent win over Wisconsin on their home turf.
While USC is the unranked in this game, the Trojans are a 2.5 favorite to upset the Wolverines, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite the odds, college football analysts see a different outcome.
Joel Klatt Picks Michigan
Between both blue-blood programs, solid defensive units and explosive offenses led by solid quarterbacks favor both teams. For analyst Joel Klatt, he sees an even matchup but predicts the Trojans facing a second loss.
What makes Klatt’s score prediction interesting is his 27-24 Michigan victory is the exact same result as last season’s meeting between the Trojans and Wolverines.
Klatt broke down the reality of what a win or loss for USC could mean for the rest of their season, especially with a difficult schedule still ahead.
“Lincoln Riley is desperate for a win in a game like this. They've got to go to Notre Dame still. They still have Oregon. That schedule is very difficult. So if you lose this, you're staring at eight and four,” Klatt said on an episode of the Joel Klatt Show.
But what Klatt did emphasize was the numerous avenues USC can follow if they pull off the upset, one that could lead to Big Ten dominance and a College Football Playoff berth.
“But if you win this football game, now all of a sudden you're like, ‘Well, hold on. Can we get to 10 and two? Can we steal a game against Notre Dame? Can we steal a game against Oregon? Can we get ourselves into the playoff race?’ So certainly not over for USC,” Klatt said.
How USC Can Avoid Repeat 2024 Loss To Michigan
Last year both USC’s Lincoln Riley and Michigan’s Sherrone Moore struggled at the quarterback position.
Former Trojans star Caleb Williams was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft the NFL Draft in 2024, and Moore officially started his head coaching role after Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy led Michigan to a 2023 National Championship.
This season, with USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and Michigan true freshman Bryce Underwood at the helm, both offenses are in good hands ahead of this weekend’s matchup.
Through five games for Maiava, he’s thrown for 1,587 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, four rushing and one interception. For Underwood, he’s passed for 1,003 yards, three touchdowns, three rushing scores and one interception.
When facing a talented, young quarterback like Underwood, having an effective defensive unit will benefit the Trojans, on top of abusing their dual threat passing and run offense.
For Klatt, after the loss to No. 17 Illinois, he suggests the physical defense USC needs against the Wolverines hasn’t been shown.
"If USC just tries to lean on the pass game, that hasn't worked for them in the past. They need to run it with Waymond Jordan,” Klatt said. “They need to be more physical with their defense, and the evidence suggests that that's not available to them, because we haven't seen it.”
The Trojans have the tools to compete with a Big Ten powerhouse like Michigan — balanced talent across all positions, a dual-threat offense, and an effective pass rush. If USC starts strong and executes in all three phases, a third conference win and redemption are within reach.