USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Leading Big Ten Passers in Important Stat
Among a competitive and talented group of Big Ten quarterbacks, USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has proved he's one of the best.
With talented competition including Illinois' Luke Altmyer, Michigan's Bryce Underwood and Oregon's Dante Moore, Maiava has set the bar through six weeks of play, leading the conference in passing yards with 1,587.
Altmyer is close behind with 1,573 passing yards, followed by Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis with 1,399 passing yards.
Facing Michigan and a strong quarterback like Underwood, the pressure is on to break down the Wolverine's defense, and help pull out a bounce back win for the Trojans.
Jayden Maiava Leads Conference In Passing Yards
Maiava's consistent performance has been one of the most pivotal parts of coach Lincoln Riley's offense.
Through five games, Maiava has passed for over 1,500 yards, 98 of 139 passing, one interception, 11 passing touchdowns and four rushing.
What benefits Maiava's performance are those around him, including wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, and running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders.
Although Maiava had four games last seaoson with Lemon and Lane, Jordan and Sanders are playing their first seasons at USC and have bolstered the run game to create a balanced, dangerous attack led by Maiava.
What Trojan fans notice about Maiava's skillset, is how well it pairs with Riley's quarterback coaching style.
For Riley, who has coached multiple Heisman Trophy Winners and No. 1 NFL Draft picks, a quarterback who performs at Maiava's level is the perfect fit for Riley.
Maiava has a strong arm, comfortable using his legs and accuracy make for a solid USC starting quarterback that the Trojans have been in need of.
For his first full season as the starting quarterback in Riley's system, the results are pointing in the right direction.
USC has scored a total of 242 points against their opponents. Notably, their 73 points in their season opener — the most points scored by USC since 1930.
The next task is facing a competitive true freshman quarterback in Underwood, who is similar to Maiava in his ability to gain yards on the ground, surrounded by a talented backfield and receivers.
Can Maiava Stay Big Ten Passing Yard Leader?
After their first bye weekend, the Trojans are back on the field, and are itching to for a win.
Ahead of a strong Michigan team in front of a sold out Coliseum crowd, Maiava looks to lead the offense back to a third conference win, and pull off an upset.
Despite the heartbreak 34-32 loss against No. 17 Illinois, Maiava still put up solid numbers. He finished with 364 passing yards, 30 of 43 passing and two touchdowns. However, the Illinois loss marked his first interception of the season.
College football analyst Greg McElroy praises the level Maiava has been playing at, noting his numbers are translating into a true Big Ten quarterback.
“Statistically, he’s been the best quarterback so far. If you look at wins against replacement, other metrics, several metrics in college football have him at number one,” McElroy said. “He looks extremely comfortable. He’s got a great supporting cast, and he is delivering a lot of difficult throws on a week-to-week basis, and he doesn’t miss many, man. Jayden Maiava is playing at an outrageously high level for the Trojans.”
If Maiava can breakdown the Michigan defense through the air and on the ground, as well as utilize his weapons around him, Maiava could very well be the Big Ten passing yard leader for another week.