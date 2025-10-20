Five Shocking Statistics From USC Trojans' Loss to Notre Dame
The USC Trojans frustrating 34-24 loss to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish sparked areas of weakness and improvement entering their final bye weekend of the season.
What brought the second loss to life was the surprising statistics around it, especially with a rivalry and top-25 road contest for the Trojans.
1. 306 Rushing Yards Allowed By USC
The Fighting Irish delivered the loss with the strenght and power of their running backs -- with tailbacks Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price rushing for 306 total yards.
USC had contained their past opponents run offense well, with their most rushing yards allowed before the loss being 171 yards against Illinois. Even for a game where Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr passed for 136 yards and one passing touchdown, the Fighting Irish run game was strong enough to power past USC.
The front seven, as well as special teams, had trouble holding back Love and Price, with Love averaging 9.5 yards per run and Price with 6.7.
The focus turns to perfecting and playing their most physical games in the trenches, something USC did so well against the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11.
2. Most Individual Rushing Yards In Notre Dame Stadium Since 1930
With Love and Price's wildly impressive performance in the run game, cracked a new statistic for the Fighting Irish.
Love's 228 rushing yards were the most rushed by a Notre Dame player in Notre Dame Stadium history, dating back to the Stadiums opening in 1930.
While both tailbacks have proved why they are some of the best in the nation, the performance over the Trojans solidified how dangerous both Love and Price are, especially against a solid USC defensive unit in rainy conditions.
Although the statistic does not pair well with USC's run defense and their strength in the trenches, the Trojans will turn to maintain upcoming Big Ten opponents rushing games, and force them to the pass game.
3. Notre Dame Leads USC 7-1 In Last Eight Matchups
What makes rivalry games so entertaining and intense is the knowingness of, the unexpected. The environment, the competition and what's at stake continues to deliver shocking and exciting rivalry games.
For the Jeweled Shillelagh rivalry between USC and Notre Dame, with the week 8 matchup marking their 96th meeting, the Fighting Irish lead the Trojans 7-1, a concerning statistic for USC especially with the uncertain future of the rivalry.
The last time USC endured a winning drought against Notre Dame was from 1983-95, when the Trojans went 0-12 against the Fighting Irish.
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Criticizes 'Stupid Call' that Led to Game-Changing Fumble
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley 'Sick' After Failed Opportunities in Loss to Notre Dame
MORE: Why Star Wide Receiver Was USC's MVP in Loss vs. Notre Dame
The last time USC beat Notre Dame was in 2022, coach Lincoln Riley's first season as head coach and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' Heisman Trophy season. Before that, USC beat the Fighting Irish in 2016, when Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton was at the helm and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold ran the show.
Now, with the rivalry's continuation at stake, the rumors and accusations of why it may not continue have bounced between one common question: Does USC need Notre Dame on their schedule, or does Notre Dame need USC on theirs?
While the Fighting Irish are in IA Independents, and the Trojans in the Big Ten conference, both programs have a decision to make that either extends the iconic rivalry, or puts an end to it.
4. USC is 0-6 At Top 25 Opponents Under Lincoln Riley
What became really questionable after the Trojans loss at Notre Dame was their record on the road facing ranked opponents since Riley has led the program. USC is 0-6 when facing top 25 opponents on the road.
Before this season's loss to No. 12 Notre Dame, USC has lost at No. 20 Utah in 2022, No. 21 Notre Dame, No. 14 Utah and No. 6 Oregon in 2023, No. 18 Michigan under Riley.
This season, USC has proved to be a competitor, putting up two conference leaders in passing yards with quarterback Jayden Maiava with 2,180, and receiving yards for wide receiver Makai Lemon with 758, but have seemed to struggle with consistency.
After defeating then-No. 15 Michigan at home, hope was restored for their chances at a College Football Playoff and a Big Ten title. Now, with their sixth ranked road loss since 2022, USC needs to win out to be relevant in the title conversations.
5. USC Shut Out in Fourth Quarter For First Time
For an offense as explosive as USC's, the loss marked the first time all season the Trojans did not score in the fourth quarter.
Maiava and the USC offense have been impressive all year long, from a 73-point season opener win to 400+ yard passing performance against the Georgia Southern Eagles. Against the Fighting Irish, multiple factors affected the Trojans attack.
The play-calling did not reflect an offense that has led the Big Ten in yards per game with 530 and passing yards per game with 326. The most questionable was a reverse pass trick play to Lemon on a critical first down in rainy weather, that led to game-changing turnover.
Another squandered scoring opportunity came late in fourth on a fourth-and-inches, when Maiava's play-action pass fell incomplete and gave the ball back to Notre Dame.
Following their second bye week, the Trojans go right back on the road to Nebraska, and look to bounce back and earn their fourth conference win.