The Five-Star Tight End Recruit Potentially Joining Mark Bowman At USC
The USC Trojans are finding an immense amount of success at recruiting the tight end position. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Trojans have landed a pair of elite tight end prospects that are sure to make an impact when they get on campus.
USC coach Lincoln Riley is looking to find that same success in the 2027 recruiting cycle with five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson still on the board. One of the top skill position players in the South, Hudson has the talent and potential to be the crown jewel of any program's recruiting class.
Potentially Elite Tight End Duo?
Hudson spoke with Rivals about his recruitment. He broke down a few of the programs that have been beginning to catch his eye, including USC. The Trojans have been trying to entice Hudson with the prospect of playing with 2026 four-star tight end Mark Bowman.
“They have been talking to me a lot more about how me and Mark (Bowman) could be something special as two tight ends together and how our different play styles would kill defensive coordinators trying to scheme for us,” Hudson said.
Both recruits are ranked as the No. 1 tight end in their respective recruiting cycles. Hudson is ranked as the No. 1 tight end and No. 15 player in the 2027 cycle according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. Bowman checks in as the No. 1 tight end and No. 16 player in the 2026 cycle.
The Trojans haven't utilized many two tight end formations during Riley's tenure so far, but they also haven't had players as talented as Hudson and Bowman. If Riley is able to get both players on campus, they could add in an exciting wrinkle to the Trojans' offense.
Programs In The Hunt
One of the most sought-after players in the 2027 cycle, Hudson holds 26 offers. USC isn't the only team that is interested in Hudson. He has already visited LSU and Texas A&M this year. Despite the Tigers recently firing their coach, they still remain as the favorites to land the Louisiana native according to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine.
The RPM gives LSU a 96 percent chance of landing the five-star recruit.
Nebraska is also pushing hard for Hudson,
USC's 2025 Tight End Resurgence
USC has been able to involve their tight ends in the offense a lot more this season than they have in previous years. A lot of that has to do with the fact that the Trojans' starting tight end, Lake McRee, has been able to compete for targets now that he's fully healthy.
McRee is USC's third-leading receiver with 16 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns through seven games. Not too far behind McRee is the Trojans' second-string tight end, Walker Lyons. He has 13 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns in his reserve role.