USC Coach Lincoln Riley Drops Honest Take on Trojans' Young Receivers

Coach Lincoln Riley created a USC Trojans game plan that didn't include his projected top two wide receivers.

Wideouts Tanook Hines and North Carolina State transfer Terrell Anderson were inactive for the Week 0 contest against San Jose State. Yet Riley watched true freshman Trent Mosley impress; catching seven passes for 118 yards in the 42-26 romp.

Riley chose to pinpoint on the receiving unit as a whole, though.

Lincoln Riley's Take on Young Receiver's Outings

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley shared high praise for the new crop of wideouts during his Aug. 31 appearance on Trojans Live. Especially considering the circumstances surrounding the injured Hines and Anderson.

"They did a good job, you know, and I think especially considering, we didn't have Tanook (Hines) and didn't have Terrell (Anderson), you know, chose not to use those guys," Riley stated. "And so, you know, not having two of our older, more experienced guys in there too. And they did a nice job."

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against San Jose State Spartans cornerback Isaiah Buxton (0) at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The freshmen stole the show led by Mosley, but also saw fellow four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt contribute immediately too.

"You know, the freshmen were – I didn't think they were hesitant kind of going into that moment for the first time," Riley said. "And I thought they settled in pretty quickly. They all were pretty steady there."

Lincoln Riley Likes 'Improved' Wideout in Room

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) carries the ball against San Jose State Spartans safety Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa (39) in the second half at the United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley didn't just shine praise onto the newcomers for USC.

He witnessed an improved wideout in the room leading up to the SJSU contest, who Riley made sure to mention as well.

"I thought Corey Simms did a really nice job for us. I think he's one of the most improved players on our roster from last year to this year and making a huge impact for us on special teams as well," Riley added.

Simms enters his sophomore season for 2026. He grabbed four pases for 42 yards in the season opener, rising as a pivotal move-the-chains possession wideout against the Spartans.

It may get lost because of USC’s freshmen receivers but sophomore Corey Simms had a solid outing in the season opener.



Played just 22 offensive snaps as a true freshman. Has made great strides in year 2.



This is how you use 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame to move the chains. pic.twitter.com/d09zHSgXzX — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) August 30, 2026

No doubt he'll be greatly needed against, arguably, the toughest non-conference opponent on USC's schedule before opening up Big Ten Conference play.

USC Wideouts Facing Familiar Base Defense

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These Trojan wideouts face a five-defensive back look during practices with new coordinator Gary Patterson calling the USC defense.

USC's perimeter lineup is set to face something similar against Fresno State. Especially with former Riley assistant Matt Entz leading the upset-minded Bulldogs into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Entz and his defensive coordinator Nick Benedetto also throw in a 4-2-5 scheme to rattle offenses.

Sep 6, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz on the field during warmups before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Entz and Benedetto will look to disguise their coverages and aim to get USC off schedule with its in-game plan. The coaches will trust two seniors to counter the Trojans in nickelback Simeon Harris (six pass breakups and five interceptions last season), and safety Ryan Wilson (four pass breakups in 2025).

Sophomore Loyall Mouzon is lined up to start at one of the cornerback slots. Fellow sophomore Kiontre Harris is listed as a Fresno State starter too after earning action on special teams. USC even must counter 6-4, 205-pounder Taylor Powell, who comes over via Northern Illinois.

Regardless if Hines and Anderson plays, Riley will expect the entire wideout room to raise their level of play against a top 20 national defensive unit from 2025.

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