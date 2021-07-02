Former USC Commit 'Open For Business' as NIL Floodgates Open

Jake Garcia is wasting no time capitalizing on the NCAA's new policies.

Prior to taking one snap in a college game, freshman quaterback Jake Garcia is letting the world know he is open for business.

Garcia is currently enrolled at Miami and spent the spring with the Hurricanes learning Rhett Lashlee's system before the start of the 2021 season. Garcia was previously committed to USC, but decommitted before signing his national letter of intent.

July 1, marks the start of a new era for college athletics. As of today, student athletes across the country are allowed to capitalize on their name, image and likeness without losing their eligibility.

According to ESPN, "name, image and likeness rights are also frequently called an individual's right to publicity. NCAA athletes will be able to accept money from businesses in exchange for allowing the business to feature them in advertisements or products. Athletes also will be allowed to use their own status as a college athlete to promote their own public appearances or companies for the first time."

Garcia is one of many student-athletes who publicly posted about his interest in capitalizing on the NCAA's new rules. In a social media post he wrote, "Any local of any companies at all that want to use my social media as a platform to promote, do commercials etc brand themselves, my DMs are open for business."

The four-star prospect was rated the No. 18 overall player in the ESPN300. He had a strong spring debut as an early enrollee, completing 19-of-25 passes for 252 yards with two touchdowns during the Hurricanes spring game.

According to InsideTheU, "Garcia is a redshirt candidate in 2021, with the Hurricanes returning D’Eriq King as the starter and second-year freshman Tyler Van Dyke projected as the back-up. If he continues to work at his craft during his redshirt season, however, Garcia will be in the thick of a competition to be UM’s starter in 2022."

----

----

