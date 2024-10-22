USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley on Finishing Games Better: 'Well No Sh*t'
The USC Trojans face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley spoke about how USC is attacking the short week following the loss to Maryland. Riley also confirmed that Miller Moss will still be the starting quarterback.
Lincoln Riley: “I Want to See Us Put Together a Full Game”
The Achilles heel of the 2024 USC Trojans has been their inability to close out games. The 3-4 Trojans have led every single game in the 4th quarter but have failed to close out four of them.
“The obvious thing is everybody is going to say is ‘You need to finish games better.’ Well, no sh*t,” Riley said. “The reality is we’ve been in a lot of really close games. We’ve had some opportunities to separate in several of these games and we haven’t. We need to get better at that.”
“We’ve had some really unfortunate breaks, we’ll call them, in some of these, but we haven’t been good enough to overcome those,” Riley said. “I don’t see one central issue. . . . We’ve sprung some leaks in different places, . . . we’ll do anything we have to do to continue to plug these leaks and get better.”
Riley was asked about the inconsistencies of the offense in these games.
“At times this year, it’s been good. At times, it hasn’t been,” Riley said. “I want to see us put together a complete game.”
Riley Sticking With Miller Moss At Quarterback
Lincoln Riley was asked if Miller Moss would still be the Trojans starting quarterback moving forward.
“Of course. 100 percent,” Riley said. “He’s still executing at a very high level. He’s making a lot of plays, a lot of really good decisions. There’s always going to be a couple mistakes. . . . He’s had a few that obviously have to be better. . . . I still think he’s playing at a very high level. I expect him to improve and he does to.”
Miller Moss has thrown for 1,954 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions so far in the 2024 season.
Having a short week might be the best thing for Moss and the rest of the Trojans as they try to flush that heartbreaking defeat to Maryland Saturday night away.
“Perfect week to have a short week,” Riley said. “It’s good mentally to dive right in. . . . Find a balance between getting ready and good prep but also having a fresh football team Friday night.”
USC will kick off against Rutgers at 8 p.m. PT Friday on FOX.
