USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Heisman Trophy Odds Skyrocket
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss showed he is the real deal and a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. Moss went 27/36 for 378 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He picked up right where he left off in USC’s Holiday Bowl victory over Louisville last December, where Moss threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns.
USC coach Lincoln Riley has had a line of great quarterbacks playing for him and it appears that Moss is another one.
Miller Moss Makes Early Case for Heisman
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss had odds to win the 2024 Heisman trophy at about +3600 on most sportsbooks heading into the season. Those odds have been nearly cut in half since last night’s win over LSU.
Moss is currently +2200 on the DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Heisman trophy. He is tied for the 9th best odds with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The biggest reason why Moss is being undervalued is because Vegas doesn’t view the Trojans as a playoff team. USC’s win total this year was set at 7.5. In the modern era, it is difficult to get a Heisman if your team is only 7-5 or 8-4.
With USC beating LSU, they proved they are a better team than most people thought. For Moss to be in legitimate conversations to win the Heisman trophy, he is going to have to consistently throw for at least 250 yards, not turn the ball over, and USC will likely have to win at least nine games. 9-3 in a loaded Big Ten would have the Trojans on the cusp of a playoff spot.
Coach Lincoln Riley has coached three different Heisman-winning quarterbacks since 2017. With Moss’s odds being at +2200, there is a lot of value in betting it. Especially if you are a believer in the 2024 USC Trojans.
Miller Moss Leads Game Winning Drive for USC
Miller Moss and USC got the ball at their 25-yard line with 1:47 to go following an LSU field goal to tie that tied the game up at 20-20. The Trojans needed their new quarterback to engineer a drive to win the game. Moss delivered.
Moss and company chipped away down the field with a handful of five to ten-yard pass plays to get the Trojans to the LSU side of the field with just under 20 seconds remaining. Then, Moss completed a 20-yard pass to Kyron Hudson who took a vicious hit from LSU defensive back Jardin Gilbert. The hit from Gilbert was deemed a personal foul and tacked on another 15 yards to get the Trojans down to the LSU 13-yard line.
On the next play, running back Woody Marks punched it in the end-zone to give USC the lead with just eight seconds to go. Moss looked calm, cool, and collected in this high-pressure situation. Trojans fans are to be ecstatic that they once again have a quarterback they can trust in Miller Moss.
