USC Football's Most Impactful Transfer Players Vs. LSU Tigers
The No. 23 USC Trojans face SEC powerhouse No. 13 LSU Tigers on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It's USC coach Lincoln Riley vs. LSU coach Brian Kelly and both rosters are filled with talent. The Trojans have four transfer portal players who could be the difference vs. the Tigers.
1. Woody Marks
Marks is in the mold of what USC head coach Lincoln Riley looks for in a running back. He’s an explosive, hard nose runner with a knack for catching balls out of the backfield
In his three seasons at Mississippi State, Mark averaged 4.6 yards a carry and rushed for 1,883 yards. On top of that he caught over 200 balls for over 1,000 yards of receiving yards as well.
Marks has flashed the tools to be a a dual-threat out of the backfield and with the USC offense breaking in a brand new quarterback in Miller Moss, it will be good to have a safety valve with him in Marks.
In a preseason interview, USC running back to coach Anthony Jones Jr. talked about what made Marks unique to the running backs room.
“He’s experienced, he has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.”
With this being one of the strongest offensive lines, USC has had in quite some time, it will be vital that Marks gets going for the Trojans early on during their Sunday matchup against LSU.
2. Akili Arnold
One of the main issues with the USC defense last season was tackling. Especially at the second and third level of the defense.
Lincoln Riley knew it was a priority to go out and get a physical member of the secondary and he went out and reeled in Arnold out of the transfer portal.
In an preseason interview Lynn said that Arnold was wanted by the Trojans for one big reason.
“He’s versatile, he’s smart, he’s a guy who could be a quarterback on the back end.” Lynn noted.
Arnold accumulated 154 tackles, including 25 solo tackles last year alone, in five years at Oregon State. He also tacked on two interceptions last season as well.
Arnold will slide right into Caleb Bullock’s old spot and will start alongside fellow transfer Kamari Ramsey in the revamped 2024 USC defense.
3. Kamari Ramsey
One of the most overall impactful transfers in the Big Ten, Ramsey comes from crosstown rival UCLA. He decided to follow his defensive coordinator, D'Anton Lynn, from Westwood to South Los Angeles. Ramsey broke out in Lynn's first season as the defensive coordinator.
Ramsey had 40 tackles last season, which included 27 solo tackles and one interception as well. He was a part of a revamped 2023 UCLA defense that jumped from 92nd to 14th in points allowed per game in just one year.
He was also elected to represent USC at the Big Ten Media Day. Ramsey said the honor was huge for him.
“It shows how much Coach Riley believes in me, being able to represent the team and the school in a good way means a lot.”
4. Greedy Vance Jr.
With USC moving to Big Ten, the talent the Trojans are going to be seeing at the wideout position is going to be surreal. With players like Jeremiah Smith, Will Pauling, and Evan Stewart lining up across from the cardinal and gold, it was a player like Greedy Vance Jr., a transfer cornerback from Florida State who’s played in 27 games for the Noles, that stood out to D’Anton Lynn’s defensive staff.
Vance Jr. made five starts for FSU last season and played against some of the best talent at wideout in the country as the Noles played LSU last season. With Vance listed as starting corner on the depth chart before the game, Vance will be going into his third matchup against the Tigers and their explosive wideout room.
During the week, Vance Jr. said it’s going to be crucial to setting the tone if the USC defense wants to be in control.
“It’s going to be about effort, communication, and controlling the environment.”
Lynn mentioned that Vance’s experience will help out the Trojans tremendously.
“He brings a lot of experience and a high football IQ.”
The game kicks off on Sunday, September 1st, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PT (ABC)
