Former USC Trojans Star Reggie Bush Victim of Attempted Burglary
On Tuesday night, former USC Trojans superstar running back Reggie Bush was the victim of an attempted break-in at his Encino, CA, home.
According to a report from the LA Times, Bush was at his residence in Southern California when three men attempted to enter the house.
"Everyone is safe,” Bush said in a text message to the LA Times.
The attempted break-in continues a string of recent burglaries dating back to early August. According to a report from NBC Los Angeles, houses on eight different streets in Encino were burglarized, yet no arrests were made.
Bush isn't even the first celebrity in Encino to be a victim of the burglaries, as popular LA rapper Blxst was target in July while his children were in the home.
Fortunately for Bush, however, police responded to a burglary call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night in his neighborhood, but found that nothing was stolen.
"LAPD Officer Charles Miller said a resident of the house reported hearing a window break and broken glass was found outside," Chuck Schilken wrote for the LA Times.
Officer Miller continued to say that the male suspects were dressed in black, but fled the scene before LAPD arrived. Police are conducting an investigation, but after months of attempted and successful burglaries in Encino with no arrests, the suspects are still at large.
"The burglars often wear masks and gloves, and have been known to shatter windows or glass doors to gain entry," NBC Los Angeles wrote on Aug. 7, over a month before Bush's home was broken into with the same tactics.
Bush was a superstar running back for the Trojans from 2003-2005, earning All-American honors twice, winning two Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year awards and the 2006 Heisman Trophy.
In his three seasons at USC, the San Diego, CA, product racked up 3,169 rushing yards, 1,301 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns. Bush capped off his remarkable collegiate career with 1,760 rushing yards and 17 scores en route to winning the Heisman.
In addition to his individual statistics, Bush was also part of Southern Cal's 2003 and 2004 national championship squads.
After his time playing under Pete Carroll at USC, Bush was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. The former Trojans' star enjoyed an 11-year career in the pros, spending time with the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and of course, the Saints.
Bush accumulated 5,490 rushing yards, 36 rushing touchdowns, 3,598 receiving yards and 18 scores through the air in his NFL career.
In 2010, the NCAA forced Bush to forfeit his Heisman Trophy due to an improper benefits scandal before reinstating the former Trojan as the award winner earlier this year. The string of good news continued for Bush last week, when USC retired his iconic No. 5 jersey.
MORE: USC Trojans Coach D’Anton Lynn Explains Why Safety Akili Arnold Wears the Green Dot
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Massive 4-Star DL Viliami Moala Commits To 'Dream School' USC
MORE: USC Trojans Trending: 5-Star Receiver Recruit Jerome Myles Pushes up Commitment Date
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines Official Kickoff Time and TV Broadcast Schedule
MORE: USC Trojans Elite Quarterback Commit Julian Lewis Comes Out With Dream NIL Deal