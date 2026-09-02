Four-Star USC Target Malachi Lee Delivers Recruiting Update

The No. 14 USC Trojans have re-strengthened their wide receiver recruiting pool in the past two recruiting cycles. In 2026, the Trojans brought in six receivers, four four-stars and two three-stars. Two members went on to make the starting lineup – Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley. Then in 2027, USC secured the talents of four-star receivers Quentin Hale and Roye Oliver III. Now Southern Cal is on track to do the same in 2028.

On Sept. 1, four-star receiver Malachi Lee, a top prospect on the Trojans’ recruiting board, revealed his top 12 choices on social media. USC made the cut along with:

Arizona State

Virginia Tech

Ohio State

Michigan

Oregon

Florida

Miami

UCLA

Rutgers

Texas A&M

Nebraska

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC extended an offer to the junior pass catcher back in May but have yet to host Lee for a visit. According to Rivals’ visit center, Lee has made unofficial visits to OSU, Michigan, Nebraska and Rutgers four seven-on-seven tournaments. He was also at Maryland for a spring practice. Per On3/Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, a game day visit to Southern Cal is in the works.

Malachi Lee: Four-Star Wide Receiver, Defensive Back

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee enters his junior year at 6-2, 185 pounds. He also has high national acclaim – a unanimous four-star rating, national overall rankings of No. 67 (247Sports) and No. 49 (On3/Rivals), top-10 position ranks from 247Sports (No. 9), On3/Rivals (No. 8) and ESPN (No. 8), while being a top-two player in the state of Virginia.

The four-star recruit will play out his junior campaign at Loudoun Sports Academy (Leesburg, Va.). He spent the previous two years at Westfield High. There he made his varsity debut as a freshman. He appeared in 12 games in 2024, recording 14 receptions for 253 yards, 76 carries for 604 yards, three touchdowns, nine total tackles and an interception, per MaxPreps.

Lee followed up that spectacle debut with 69 receptions for 978 yards, 11 carries for 40 yards and 12 total touchdowns on offense in 2025. As a defensive back, he logged 57 total tackles, seven interceptions, four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He brought his electric playstyle to special teams as well – 129 yards on kickoff return and 135 yards on punt returns.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speed in the name of Lee’s game. On offense, he could be a home run hitter out of the backfield, making entire defenses miss after one cut. It almost feels like a guaranteed first down when a jet sweep is called for him.

He can obviously catch out of the backfield – wheel routes, go’s and screens – another tool he has as an offensive weapon, and is pretty physical as well for having a smaller frame. He seems to take pride in run blocking and is tough after the catch or as the primary ball carrier.

At wideout, it feels like a guaranteed first down when a jet sweep is called for him. Has displayed the athleticism to jump up and win 50-50 balls. More of a traditional blazing speed, X-receiver – posts, go’s and fades. All these traits translate to his defensive back play – a ball hawk with closing speed.

USC’s wide receiver room is going to have some tight competition once the 2027 commits arrive. Second and third-year players might be pushed down the depth chart or possibly transfer, but that's the cost of recruiting the position at a high level. Development, the road to the NFL and recruiting history are the key strengths for USC to land Lee.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.