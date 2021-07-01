George Kliavkoff Takes Strong Stance on New Mission for Pac-12 Conference

July 1 marks the start of a new chapter for the Pac-12 conference.

Former commissioner Larry Scott has officially finished his duties after a 12 year run, and George Kliavkoff now holds the reins. This day simultaneously blends with the NCAA allowing student athletes to benefit from their own name, image and likeness. Something that has been very taboo and debated for years.

Despite these changes within the college landscape, Kliavkoff wants everyone to know that he is committed to 'serving' student athletes first and foremost.

"Today is my first day as Commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference," Kliavkoff said in a statement released by the Pac-12. "The reason I am here is to serve and support every one of you, so the very first thing I wanted to do on my first day is reach out to you personally.



Kliavkoff went on to say, "now more than ever, with the collegiate landscape in as much flux as it’s ever been, with the ruling last month by the U.S. Supreme Court on matters related to college athletics, and with the conversation around name, image and likeness reaching a tipping point on this very day, the Pac-12 can and must continue to be the leading conference in attracting, supporting and advocating for our student-athletes. This of course includes first and foremost your health, safety and well-being. It also includes supporting your success athletically and in the classroom, including well beyond your time as a student-athlete. It includes listening to all student-athletes, the full diversity of viewpoints and in particular on issues related to social justice and gender equity. And it includes your brand, and doing everything we can to support and promote your brand.

This will be my mission – and my commitment – to you. I recognize that words only achieve meaning through action. I will let my actions back these words over the coming days, weeks, months and years.

I also pledge that the decisions we make at the Conference level that affect you and your teammates will be driven by your input, which I am very eager to hear. I plan to spend a lot of time at all of our campuses with student-athletes to understand your goals, your concerns and your viewpoints, which I will incorporate into our Pac-12 strategies and actions.

The last 15 months have been very difficult on all of us, but today marks a fresh start. I look forward to beginning this journey in partnership with you."

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff [USA TODAY]

Kliavkoff previously served as the president of MGM Sports & Entertainment since 2018. He was responsible for the operations, finance, strategy, booking, marketing, sponsorships and ticketing for MGM Resorts' theaters, showrooms and arenas. Prior to his run with MGM he worked with Jaunt Inc., Hearst Entertainment & Syndication, NBCUniversal and Major League Baseball Advanced Media.

His five-year contract with the Pac-12 begins today, July 1.

