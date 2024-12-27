Georgia Bulldogs Or USC Trojans To Land Five-Star Recruit Tyler Atkinson?
The USC Trojans have their eyes on class of 2026 linebacker, Tyler Atkinson. USC will have their hands full battling with the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Auburn, and Miami for Atkinson.
Atkinson has been going on numerous school visits over the past few months. USC gave him an offer in January of 2024.
Tyler Atkinson Player Profile
Tyler Atkinson is a 6-2, 205 pound linebacker out of Loganville, Georgia. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the class of 2026 per On3.
247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins compares Atkinson to current Baltimore Ravens all-pro linebacker Roquan Smith.
“Highly-productive inside linebacker that can emerge as the soul of a defense with his instincts and athleticism…Quick to locate the football with his field awareness and will mirror ball carries with his rare-start stop ability and exceptional lateral burst,” Ivins said. “Has proven to be rather effective on the blitz as he will slip and dip around blockers before getting to to the quarterback.”
Ivins sees Atkinson being being to fit into which ever program he ends up singing with. Georgia, being the hometown school, is seemingly the favorite. However, the Trojans have had some success signing talented defenders from across the country, like five-star defensive linemen Jahkeem Stewart out of New Orleans, Louisiana.
“Could fit into a variety of different schemes at the next level and will likely offer three-down value given how he moves and strikes,” Ivins said.
Last week, Tyler Atkinson and Grayson High School won the Georgia State championship over Carrollton High School 38-24.
Trojans Class of 2026 Commits
USC has received seven commitments so far in the class of 2026: athlete Xavier Griffin, cornerback RJ Sermons, cornerback Brandon Lockhart, EDGE Braedon Jones, cornerback Madden Riordan, athlete Joshua Holland, and wide receiver Ja’Myron Baker.
This 2026 class will be extremely important for the future of the USC program. Year three of the Lincoln Riley era is coming to a close on Friday night in the Las Vegas Bowl vs. the Texas A&M Aggies. Overall, 2024 was a disappointment, just as 2023 was.
To go along with their 6-6 regular season record, the USC Trojans had 19 of their players enter the transfer portal. This includes a handful of key contributors to the 2024 team in Miller Moss, Quinten Joyner, Tyron Hudson, Duce Robinson, and Zachariah Branch. It will be a new-look Trojans team that takes the field on Friday night.
Kickoff against Texas A&M is set for 7:30 p.m on ESPN.
