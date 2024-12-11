Is Transfer Portal Exposing An Irreversible Problem With USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley?
The winter transfer portal window is open, and as usual, chaos has ensued. The USC Trojans have a bevy of needs to address in the portal this offseason, having suffered massive losses in the past few days. In total, 14 players have departed USC in the transfer portal, so far.
Running back Qiunten Joyner, wide receiver Duce Robinson, offensive lineman Mason Murphy, defensive tackle Bear Alexander, and wide receiver Kyron Hudson have all officially entered the transfer portal. There’s growing speculation that these announcements are just the tip of the iceberg, and more are expected in the coming days.
Alexander was expected as he exercised his option to redshirt during the season. Still, the official portal entry, coupled with the shocking announcements, is a stark reminder that depth is needed at all positions. After a disappointing 6-6 season, coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans are under the watch of the national eye to see how they will bolster their roster. The pressure is on, and it’s more important than ever to not only have NIL funds but to have great evaluations that stick.
"The reality is there are just some guys that you either can't or you're not going to pay what they want. If your value doesn't match the money, it's not going to go well much longer. It's not going to go further." said coach Lincoln Riley on Trojans Live.
There’s some truth to that statement, but that’s far from an excuse. Losing a player like Quinten Joyner can be attributed to a lack of involvement in the offense, and that’s on Riley himself. The NIL situation, which reportedly also played a factor in Joyner’s decision, isn’t perfect, but again, that's no excuse. There are far too many programs with less financial involvement and cultural cache than the University of Southern California that are currently flourishing.
In the Big Ten, coach Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hosiers were able to identify talent of “lesser” value and pull off an 11-1 regular season. In the SEC, coach Shane Beamer was able to find the right fits and have his team at a 9-3 record with multiple ranked wins on the cusp of the College Football Playoff. In the Big 12, coach Deion Sanders and Kenny Dillingham were among the Coach of the Year candidates who were able to flip their rosters into national stories this season.
None of those programs have such superior resources to where they should be outperforming USC. The strength of the schedule and other factors, such as injury, have to be taken into account, but that’s precisely where the attention to detail in the evaluation process has to shine through. You have to account for the possibility of those injuries and tough years with every decision you make.
USC has long been thought of as a sleeping giant after the Pete Carroll era, but maybe it’s time to reevaluate that thought. Suppose the Trojans aren’t able to rebuild with this current regime, whatever opinions there are about Lincoln Riley, his track record has shown he’s a winner and he can assemble talent. Since arriving at USC, the program has finished with 11 wins, eight wins, and now six wins in successive seasons.
Without Riley bringing Heisman winner Caleb Williams and grabbing Biletnikoff winner wide receiver Jordan Addison out of the portal, what would the Trojans record under Riley look like? USC has landed huge portal acquisitions like Bear Alexander and Woody Marks, but the hit rate has been 50/50 at best. Some of the high school talent, such as Husan Longstreet and Jahkeem Stewart, is elite, but it’s top-heavy. Sounds like the last two decades, no? USC's been a team full of NFL talent and a seemingly solid coaching staff that just can't get it done.
There are many questions to answer about USC’s football program, and they don’t just start and end with Lincoln Riley. He bears responsibility without question, but what if it’s just not the destination it once was? It’s been 20 years since the last national championship team, and the Trojans have only won two outright conference titles since 2008.
Maybe the issues extend beyond a single individual. Maybe Riley is just the next miss in a 20-year coaching rut. Maybe the Trojans are behind in the NIL era. Maybe USC is just a year away from getting over the hump and returning to glory. Whatever the case, the Trojans have little time to find the answer and fix it. Otherwise, they leave themselves vulnerable to being left behind for good in the ever-changing landscape of college football.
