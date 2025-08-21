Good, Bad and Ugly From USC Trojans Practice: Back From Injuries
LOS ANGELES - The good, bad and ugly from USC Trojans practice on Wednesday, Aug 20 will have USC fans leaping with excitement for the season opener.
GOOD - Ja’Kobi Lane Back From Injury?
It’s a good sight to see USC Trojans receiver Ja’Kobi Lane running routes and catching passes on air, considering the junior had been limited through the first couple of weeks of camp.
Lane caught passes during individual periods last week and his status for week 1 never felt in jeopardy, regardless, he is beginning to ramp up with the start of the season fast approaching.
GOOD - Emergence of Freshman Receiver Tanook Hines
Four-star freshman receiver Tanook Hines was a summer enrollee but has made a strong impression in just a short time.
“I think Tanook has done an awesome job," said USC tight end Lake McRee. "He's made some really, really good plays that you normally don't see a freshman making, and it's super cool to see him build on that every single day, and it'll be cool to see you know what his role is this year.”
MORE: USC Trojans' Conflicting Rankings, Questions Surrounding Season Performance
MORE: USC Trojans Battling Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns For Top Wide Receiver Recruit
MORE: USC Trojans' DJ Wingfield Receives Disappointing Update In NCAA Eligibility Dispute
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Prediction: Big Ten Dark Horse Contenders?
The Houston native is competing for early playing time in a crowded receiver room. Riley mentioned Hines as one of several receivers that have put together an outstanding camp.
Corey Simms feels like the first freshman that would see the field. But even if Hines doesn’t see significant playing time in the fall, the Trojans have to feel very confident with the depth of the position with someone as talented as Hines having an uphill climb to earn reps.
GOOD - Waymond Jordan Thriving as Pass-Catcher
Sophomore running back Bryan Jackson said it perfectly last week, “When you play for Lincoln Riley, you gotta be able to catch the ball out the backfield or you're not gonna play it very long.”
And Waymond Jordan has had no problem catching the ball, in fact, it just feels natural. Which may come as surprise, considering he’s a more compact back, but it just bolsters his case to be the Trojans leading ball carrier this season and a three-down player.
Woody Marks was a crucial part of the passing game a year ago and Jordan will be counted on to have a similar impact this season.
Bad/Ugly - Cornerback Battle Unclear
It isn’t settled but redshirt seniors DeCarlos Nicholson and DJ Harvey will most likely be the week 1 starters at the two outside cornerback positions, especially considering sophomore Chasen Johnson has been limited the past couple of weeks.
Now, the two of them might have been the starters anyway, but with Johnson’s status unknown almost solidifies them as that.
Nicholson appeared in all 13 games, including three starts in his first season with the Trojans in 2024. Nicholson, who began his career at junior college, was granted an extra season of eligibility.
Harvey, a Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product and childhood friends with USC junior safety Kamari Ramsey, chose to return to Southern California for his final season of eligibility.