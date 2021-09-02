Helton Reveals Running Back Leaders for San Jose State

These two players are expected to carry a majority of the workload on Saturday.

USC's season opener against San Jose State will be an opportunity to welcome fans back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and prove to critics that they are a team who can run the football.

After months of scrutiny and coming off the 2020 season ranked No. 12 in the Pac-12 for rushing offense, the Trojans have plenty to prove.

Despite losing two vets in Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr to the NCAA transfer portal, head coach Clay Helton is hopeful that the offense can progress and dominate the run this year. Helton has yet to release a depth chart, but revealed on Thursday the two players who are poised to carry most of the 'workload' Saturday.

"I think the major workload will be handled by Vavae [Malepeai] and Keaontay [Ingram] in this game," said Helton.

"I do think Keanan [Christon] has a specific skillset, with his speed that is unique that we carry a package for him. Darwin [Barlow] is right on the cusp, just being honest, I think he is really a game-time decision on how he is feeling. But right now, my gut tells me that you will see a lot of No. 6 and No. 28."

Darwin Barlow transferred from TCU and joined the Trojans for fall camp, but suffered a hamstring injury early on. Barlow was productive as redshirt freshman in 2020, rushing for 428 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. Ingram, another Texas transfer came to USC in the spring of 2021. He gained nearly 2,000 career yards at Texas, tallying 1,811 yards on 339 carries with 11 TDs.

Christon enters his junior season with the program and accumulated 443 yards on 78 carries with two touchdowns in his career. Malepeai returns for his sixth season with the team. He is a 1,000-yard career rusher, tallying 1,503 yards on 301 carries with 17 touchdowns in 38 games played.

Running backs coach Mike Jinks spoke during spring camp on wanting to evolve the running back position to a 1A/1B format. The hope was to create more intense competition throughout spring and fall camp, while simultaneously allowing more carries for each player during the regular season.

"Got a lot of guys that need touches in that room and so the key is to get the ball in your playmakers’ hands in space and so we’ve got guys in that room that need touches and try to get them in space with the football and let them just go," said offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on Thursday when addressing the running back group.

USC takes on the San Jose State Spartans, Saturday, September 4 at 2:00 PM PT, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

