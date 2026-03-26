High-Profile Recruits Visit USC Spring Practice As Buzz Builds

The media watched a wave of USC defensive players get sent back to locker room before the start of practice and have to do up downs because they did not have all of their pads in their pants.

Here are the biggest things fans should know about USC's ninth practice.

“I think us as a staff and some of the leaders within the program just continue to push the standard with these guys and just understand that even 95% of their best is just not going to be tolerated or accepted,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “I think it was a good message from some of our staff and leaders in terms of the approach that we need to have every day that we come out here. The guys responded well to it. We had pretty good practice after that.”

Recruiting Targets and Offensive Observations

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Chaparral (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC commit Eli Woodard made his way back to campus on Wednesday. He’s been at practice multiple times this spring. Last cycle, we saw a number of local commits continuously attend practice and Woodard is following suit.

The Trojans hosted a few high-profile underclassmen on campus, including 2028 Cajon (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Austin Attalah, the No. 1 rated player in California, according to Rivals. USC signed one of his former teammates, linebacker Taylor Johnson, in the 2026 class.

Long Beach (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson picked up an offer from his hometown school earlier this year and attended practice Wednesday. Two local names to remember in future recruiting class are 2028 Vista Del Lago (Calif.) four-star quarterback Josiah Boyd and 2029 Cajon quarterback Marcus Washington. Both were also at USC for the team’s ninth practice.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Southern Cal continues to open practice with special teams drills under the direction of coach Mike Ekeler. This time it was an emphasis on kickoff and kickoff return. Quarterbacks worked on subtle pocket movements with offensive coordinator Luke Huard.

Freshman quarterback Jonas Williams throws a very pretty football and it was on display as he and Jayden Maiava traded off making over the shoulder throws. Freshman receiver Trent Mosley continues to impress, he’s just a natural glider when he runs. The 2025 California MaxPreps Player of the Year is going to play immediately, the only question is if he is a day one starter and it’s a strong possibility.

Tron Baker, a Sierra Canyon (Calif.), is flying under the radar because of the number of young receivers in the room but the Trojans first commit in the 2026 class is making some noise of his own.

Defensive Observations

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed had his guys working on shedding blocks. He yelled out to them not to be soft and put an emphasis on them being physical at the point of attack. If it wasn’t up to par, Reed would have them go again.

Riley raved on Tuesday about several young cornerbacks including redshirt sophomore Marcelles Williams, who started 11 games last season, and freshmen Elbert “Rock” Hill and Brandon Lockhart.

The safety room is still hampered this spring with no Christian Pierce and Marquis Gallegos. Kennedy Urlacher didn’t practice for the first time on Wednesday. Cornerback Trestin Castro moved to safety the week heading into the break and as the injuries continue to pile up, if it wasn’t already permanent, it could start to lean that way.

The linebackers worked on run fits and alignments with various personnel formations with Ekeler. There continues to be an emphasis on having good communication and it all starts at the second level. The defensive ends with coach Shaun Nua worked on where to step against down blocks and using their length and keeping their outside shoulder free against run blocks.

USC is off Thursday and will return to the field on Friday, March 27.