Houston Texans Defensive X-Factors Could Be Two USC Trojans Stars
Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock is expected to have a huge role in the team's secondary this season. The former USC Trojans safety is coming off an impressive rookie season with the Texans and enters 2025 as one of the most improved players on the roster.
The Texans are looking to take a step forward in their third year under coach DeMeco Ryans, after falling in the AFC Divisional Round in the last two seasons. Several factors will contribute to the Texans' advancement in the NFL playoffs next season. Bullock is expected to be one of the key contributors to help the Texans reach their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
Bullock Makes The Texans An AFC Contender Along With Another Former Trojan
The Texans enter the 2025 season with a talented defense, and with Bullock, they have the potential to make some noise if they stay healthy. The Texans' secondary group is arguably one of the best position groups in the NFL.
Along with Bullock, the Texans' secondary is also highlighted by another former USC Trojans defender, cornerback Jaylin Smith. Houston drafted Smith with the 97th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Smith has already made his presence known in the preseason, recording three tackles and an interception against the Carolina Panthers.
MORE: USC Trojans' Conflicting Rankings, Questions Surrounding Season Performance
MORE: USC Trojans Battling Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns For Top Wide Receiver Recruit
MORE: USC Trojans' DJ Wingfield Receives Disappointing Update In NCAA Eligibility Dispute
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Prediction: Big Ten Dark Horse Contenders?
Bullock recorded 54 total tackles last season with the Texans and ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in interceptions with five. In four seasons with the Trojans from 2021 to 2024, Smith collected 181 total tackles, three interceptions, and two sacks.
How Far Can The Texans Go This Season?
The Texans are the favorites to capture their third straight AFC South Division title, but the question is, how far can they advance in the playoffs with a talented defense and stout secondary group? Many believe that the Texans, despite potentially winning another AFC South title, will fall short once again in the playoffs, even with what is expected to be a dominant secondary group.
Entering the season, the Texans' biggest concern is whether their offensive line is talented enough to protect quarterback CJ Stroud, which will go a long way in the Texans' chances of reaching the Super Bowl.
Chiefs Are the Biggest Roadblock for the Texans
The one team that the Texans wouldn't match up well against is the reigning AFC Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The mismatch showed in the Texans 23-14 loss to the Chiefs in last season's AFC Divisional Round matchup.
Bullock and Smith, living up to their potential, would benefit the Texans in a possible playoff matchup against the Chiefs. The Texans will also need to receive key contributions from other players in their secondary group, including Derek Stingley Jr, C.J. Gardener Johnson, and Jalen Pitre, if they hope to knock off the Chiefs.
Gardener Johnson may be the biggest key for the Texans' defense this season, as along with Bullock, ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in interceptions. Houston signed Gardner-Johnson this offseason to strengthen their secondary, and it hope it ends up paying off.