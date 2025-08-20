All Trojans

Houston Texans Defensive X-Factors Could Be Two USC Trojans Stars

Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock has vastly improved heading into the 2025 season. Can the former USC Trojans star help Texans reach higher this season? The Texans' secondary is also highlighted by another Trojan, cornerback Jaylin Smith.

Caden Handwork

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock speaks at a press conference after an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock is expected to have a huge role in the team's secondary this season. The former USC Trojans safety is coming off an impressive rookie season with the Texans and enters 2025 as one of the most improved players on the roster.

The Texans are looking to take a step forward in their third year under coach DeMeco Ryans, after falling in the AFC Divisional Round in the last two seasons. Several factors will contribute to the Texans' advancement in the NFL playoffs next season. Bullock is expected to be one of the key contributors to help the Texans reach their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Bullock Makes The Texans An AFC Contender Along With Another Former Trojan

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) looks on during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Texans enter the 2025 season with a talented defense, and with Bullock, they have the potential to make some noise if they stay healthy. The Texans' secondary group is arguably one of the best position groups in the NFL.

Along with Bullock, the Texans' secondary is also highlighted by another former USC Trojans defender, cornerback Jaylin Smith. Houston drafted Smith with the 97th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Smith has already made his presence known in the preseason, recording three tackles and an interception against the Carolina Panthers.

Bullock recorded 54 total tackles last season with the Texans and ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in interceptions with five. In four seasons with the Trojans from 2021 to 2024, Smith collected 181 total tackles, three interceptions, and two sacks.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Jaylin Smith (30) reacts after a defensive play during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

How Far Can The Texans Go This Season?

The Texans are the favorites to capture their third straight AFC South Division title, but the question is, how far can they advance in the playoffs with a talented defense and stout secondary group? Many believe that the Texans, despite potentially winning another AFC South title, will fall short once again in the playoffs, even with what is expected to be a dominant secondary group.

Entering the season, the Texans' biggest concern is whether their offensive line is talented enough to protect quarterback CJ Stroud, which will go a long way in the Texans' chances of reaching the Super Bowl.

Chiefs Are the Biggest Roadblock for the Texans

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) reacts after running the ball against Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The one team that the Texans wouldn't match up well against is the reigning AFC Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The mismatch showed in the Texans 23-14 loss to the Chiefs in last season's AFC Divisional Round matchup.

Bullock and Smith, living up to their potential, would benefit the Texans in a possible playoff matchup against the Chiefs. The Texans will also need to receive key contributions from other players in their secondary group, including Derek Stingley Jr, C.J. Gardener Johnson, and Jalen Pitre, if they hope to knock off the Chiefs.

Gardener Johnson may be the biggest key for the Texans' defense this season, as along with Bullock, ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in interceptions. Houston signed Gardner-Johnson this offseason to strengthen their secondary, and it hope it ends up paying off.

Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

