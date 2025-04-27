Houston Texans' Woody Marks Draft Grade: Best Day 3 Running Back Pick?
The USC Trojans had their starting running back Woody Marks selected in with the No. 14 pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He was the second Trojan selected by the Texans after Houston took defensive back Jaylin Smith in the third round. Marks and Smith join Texans' safety Calen Bullock, who was drafted last offseason.
After a slew of running backs were taken in the top half of the fourth round, Marks became the fourth back selected in the round.
USC coach Lincoln Riley raved about Marks, the Trojans' 2024 starter who transferred in after spending four seasons at Mississippi State. Interestingly enough, Marks is the second consecutive USC running back to be drafted after Marshawn Lloyd was taken by the Green Bay Packers during the 2024 NFL Draft.
“Woody is one of those guys you trust to do the right thing on every snap," Riley said. “He’s mature, he works like a pro, and he brought stability to our locker room."
Marks rushed for a career-high 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns during his lone season at USC. At times, he was one of the only bright spots on the Trojans' offense, one that seemed in despair at times throughout the year.
The Texans have a soldified starter in Joe Mixon, but behind him was a wide open battle for backup reps. Marks will more than likely come in and become the No. 2 running back on the depth chart due to his supreme pass-catching ability. He offers a different skillset from Mixon, who is a more pure runner
As a running back, Marks caught over 45 passes in four out of the five seasons he played in college. The Texans have a pressing need for a running back who offers a valuable pass-catching presence to maximize their franchise quarterback CJ Stroud and Marks fills it perfectly.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said that Marks' place in the NFL could come in a passing down role.
"Marks balances patience with decisiveness, setting blocks into defenders and then bursting past the collision. He's highly experienced and has sure hands as a pass catcher, with the ability to elude the first tackler in space. Marks projects as a slashing complementary back capable of finding yardage and adding value on passing downs," Zierlein said.
The Texans get a B+ grade for the pick, considering they got arguably the top receiving back in the draft.
Out of the six running backs selected in the fourth round, Marks stands out as the the best fit. The Texans knocked it out of the park by reeling in a running back on Day 3 to help supplement an offense that took a step back in year two for Stroud.