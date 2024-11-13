Houston Texans' Rookie Calen Bullock Leading NFL Rookies In Interceptions
Houston Texans rookie, former USC Trojans standout, Calen Bullock once again stood out as a premier talent in the Sunday Night Football face-off against the Detroit Lions. Despite the heartbreaking last-second loss, the Texans' defense still had a memorable performance as they intercepted MVP candidate quarterback Jared Goff five times, the most in a single game of his career.
Bullock was able to get his hands on one of those five interceptions and now leads all rookies in the National Football League with four interceptions. Bullock, while arguing being the very best rookie defensive back, is also amongst the most productive in general. Those four interceptions are tied for third in the NFL with players like Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch and Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
“Calen shows up every week around the football and that’s the reason we drafted Calen…He showed that in college and it’s cool to see, like, that’s who Calen is right? He did in college and now he’s doing it here in the league.” said Houston Texans coach Demeco Ryans earlier in the season.
Bullock isn’t just a ballhawk; he’s been a constant in support tackling as well. Granted, that’s still an area he’s working to improve upon, but it’s still an aspect of his game that shows up regularly. Demeco Ryans and company haven’t had a problem playing young players early, with most of the defensive unit having three years or less of league experience. The defensive back unit is especially young.
“I think (Bullock's) been coming in, stepping up and making plays….You know you got the other rookie at corner, which he’s been doing a hell of a job. Obviously, he’s been battling injuries but at the same time, since day one those guys came in ready to compete. Them guys show up each and every day. They’re young, they come in with great mindsets, great attitude, the way that they attack the game, I think that they do a hell of a job. It was great pickups for us and obviously they’re gonna keep making plays.” said star running back Joe Mixon last month.
Those game-changing plays haven’t slowed down by any means. Bullock and the bunch are on pace to have historically great statistical seasons, and if so, the accolades will stretch far beyond just the expected rookie honors. They’ll be amongst the league’s best, and it would be deserved.
In his two-year career at USC, Bullock totaled 87 tackles, seven interceptions (running one back for a touchdown) and eight pass breakups while appearing in 26 games with 14 starts.
