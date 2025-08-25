College Football Playoff Prediction: Big Ten Team Misses The Cut
The USC Trojans are looking to turn things around this season and be competitors in the Big Ten. USC coach Lincoln Riley is under pressure this season to perform, but the Trojans have a talented squad ready to prove they can be a top team.
With several new athletes looking to elevate the team as well as returning players ready to take the next step, could the USC Trojans secure a spot in the College Football Playoff? In a week one College Football Playoff prediction released by On3, there are four Big Ten teams expected to make the bracket, but the USC Trojans are not one of them.
College Football Playoff Prediction
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Clemson Tigers
- Texas Longhorns
- Oregon Ducks
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Miami Hurricanes
- Michigan Wolverines
- Utah Utes
- Boise State Broncos
USC Trojans' Predicted Bowl Game
Despite not being predicted to make the College Football Playoff, the USC Trojans are projected to play the Iowa State Cyclones in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30. While the Trojans may not make the College Football Playoff, being predicted to make the Alamo Bowl still indicates it will be a big season for USC.
The Alamo Bowl features the top available team from the Big 12 as well as a top team from either the Big 12 or the Pac-12. USC is a Pac-12 legacy team and is eligible to be selected to play in the bowl game.
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Target Zyron Forstall Sets Official Visits To Powerhouses
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Commits Steal Show For Mater Dei Football vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
MORE: ESPN Preseason Ranking Disagrees With AP Top-25 Poll
MORE: Former USC Trojans Quarterback Honors Legacy, Setback, Triumph in Memoir
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Most Underrated Player on Roster
Last season’s Alamo Bowl featured the No. 13 BYU Cougars and the No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes. This season, it could be the USC Trojans against the Iowa State Cyclones, who are already off to a 1-0 start following a win against the Kansas State Wildcats in Ireland.
USC Trojans A Surprising 2025 Team?
With Riley as the head coach and being the USC Trojans, there are still expectations for the program to perform, but entering the season unranked could take the pressure off the team.
USC is entering the season with quarterback Jayden Maiava as the starter, after he helped lead the Trojans to a strong finish last year. Maiava has room to grow, finishing 2024 with a 59.8 completion percentage, but with a full year working with Riley’s offense and time to prepare as the starter ahead of the season, the quarterback can take a major step forward.
With Riley being an offensive-minded coach, USC’s offense is discussed often, but the Trojans could have a more underrated defense heading into the season. USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn believes the front seven has a lot of depth, which will open up the game plan even more. The team may not feel as pressured to blitz as often, making it more effective when they do.
Though the USC Trojans are unranked and not predicted to make the College Football Playoff this season, the team is an underdog and could still make a big push this year.
The USC Trojans will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30.