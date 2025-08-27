USC Trojans Budding Star Jakheem Stewart Injury Impact On Defensive Line
The USC Trojans boast a deep and dominant defensive end room, making it one of the most formidable position groups under coach Lincoln Riley. That depth ensures fierce competition as the Trojans head into Week 1.
The addition of the USC Trojans freshman defensive end Jakheem Stewart, the five-star recruit from Louisiana, was the only five-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class and has made an immediate impact under defensive end coaches Shawn Nua and Eric Henderson.
However, Stewart has been walking in a boot, and is recovering from an apparent foot injury.
Stewart's Injury Status Remains Questionable
Stewart's injury status for Saturday's game against Missouri State remains questionable, and has been reported as a 'game-time decision' per coach Lincoln Riley.
"Probably 50-50 right now. It'll be close," Riley said after Tuesday's practice. "It'll end up being a game-time decision on if we end up playing him or not. He's close either way. It's not going to be long term. We've got to see how he progresses throughout the week."
Stewart is still on track to be in the defensive end rotation, and is a versatile player who pairs as a strong defensive tackle up front.
If Stewart Is Potentially Out, Who Is Next Up?
Hypothetically, if Stewart is out for Saturday's game, who's on deck to fill his place?
It's no secret the room is filled with plenty of depth and strength, and a lot of players come to mind as strong candidates to give Stewart a rest.
Among Stewart are defensive ends Braylan Shelby, Jadyn Ramos, Kameryn Fountain and Anthony Lucas.
Ramos is in the same boat as Stewart, first collegiate season with a clean slate for the Trojans. Ramos' fall camp has proved his explosiveness and speed he brings on the line. Shelby, Lucas and Fountain have all gotten their fair share of playing time last season.
Fountain especially has hit the ground running this fall camp after a late starting defensive end role emerged for him in November. His production through coach's perspective is promising, and could be someone Trojan fans see a lot of this fall.
Shelby is another returner who is known for his quickness off the snap, and will most likely be in the starting rotation this season. Shelby finished last season with 28 tackles and three sacks.
Last season's injury for Lucas kept him out beyond the USC vs. Penn State game. After full recovery, Lucas is back in full health and should be a threat on the line this season.
Lucas is entering his fourth season at the collegiate level and second with USC, another veteran in the group makes Lucas another strong possibilty to lineup this Saturday.
One of the Trojans biggest needs for improvement this fall camp was to find their best pass rushers, as that was a evident weakness coming out of last season.
The competition for the clear-cut starters still remain unknown, with defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn focused heavily on developing an elite front seven that can consistently compete in the Big Ten. Whether Stewart plays this weekend or not, Henderson and Nua have dependable ends ready to step up in his place.