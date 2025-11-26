All Trojans

Latest Injury Update On UCLA's Nico Iamaleava Could Give USC Major Advantage

UCLA star quarterback Nico Iamaleava is currently listed as day-to-day ahead of Saturday's Crosstown Rivalry against the No. 17 USC Trojans. Why Iamaleava's absence could give the Trojans an even bigger advantage in Saturday's rivalry game?

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
With the UCLA Bruins aiming to earn a major upset win against the No. 17 USC Trojans in Saturday's Crosstown Rivalry matchup, the latest injury update on their star quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, could hurt their chances of finishing a frustrating season on a high note

UCLA Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Injury Update For USC Game

Nico Iamaleava UCLA Bruins Washington Huskies USC Trojans College Football Big Ten Luke Duncan quarterbacks Crosstown Rivalry
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Iamaleava, who left UCLA's week 13 48-14 home loss to the Washington Huskies in the third quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit, is currently listed as day-to-day with neck spasms, according to Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper. Before leaving the game, Iamaleava threw for 69 yards on 16-of-26 passing.

UCLA enters Saturday's rivalry matchup against the Trojans with a 3-8 overall record and is a major underdog. According to ESPN BET Sportsbook, the Trojans are currently 21.5-point favorites over the Bruins. An upset win over USC on Saturday that would spoil the Trojans' undefeated season at the Coliseum would make UCLA's season.

Not having their star quarterback, however, makes it even more difficult for the Bruins to go on the road and beat the Trojans in a hostile rivalry environment. Iamaleava's ability to make big pass plays and his talent as a mobile quarterback present a problem for USC's defense. Without Iamaleava, USC's defense is at an advantage.

Iamaleava has thrown for 1,728 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season for UCLA. His participation at the start of UCLA's practice on Tuesday is an encouraging sign for his likelihood of playing on Saturday.

Nico Iamaleava Luke Duncan College Football Big Ten UCLA Bruins Washington Huskies Ohio State Buckeyes USC Trojans rivalry
UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) throws during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Iamaleava is unable to play on Saturday, the Bruins will have to start backup quarterback Luke Duncan. In two games played this season that featured blowout losses to No. 1 Ohio State and Washington, Duncan threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-34 passing.

USC Aims To Finish Season At Coliseum With Undefeated Record

USC Trojans UCLA Bruins College Football Crosstown Rivalry Big Ten Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Oregon Ducks playoff hopes
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) handles the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC enters Saturday's matchup with an 8-3 record and is looking to rebound following a heartbreaking 42-27 road loss to the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in Eugene. The loss to the Ducks saw the Trojans' hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley come to a close.

While many USC fans are extremely disappointed over this outcome, Saturday's Crosstown Rivalry against UCLA, with the chance to finish the season undefeated at the Coliseum, is still worth celebrating. The Trojans would finish the regular season with a 9-3 record if they beat the Bruins and likely secure a spot in a top-bowl game as a non-CFP team.

USC is looking to win its second straight game over the Bruins after winning 19-13 at the Rose Bowl last season. Riley has a 2-1 record against UCLA in his four seasons with USC, as the Trojans and Bruins battle for the Victory Bell on Saturday. The kickoff for Saturday's matchup between USC and UCLA is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on NBC.

