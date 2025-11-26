Latest Injury Update On UCLA's Nico Iamaleava Could Give USC Major Advantage
With the UCLA Bruins aiming to earn a major upset win against the No. 17 USC Trojans in Saturday's Crosstown Rivalry matchup, the latest injury update on their star quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, could hurt their chances of finishing a frustrating season on a high note
UCLA Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Injury Update For USC Game
Iamaleava, who left UCLA's week 13 48-14 home loss to the Washington Huskies in the third quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit, is currently listed as day-to-day with neck spasms, according to Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper. Before leaving the game, Iamaleava threw for 69 yards on 16-of-26 passing.
UCLA enters Saturday's rivalry matchup against the Trojans with a 3-8 overall record and is a major underdog. According to ESPN BET Sportsbook, the Trojans are currently 21.5-point favorites over the Bruins. An upset win over USC on Saturday that would spoil the Trojans' undefeated season at the Coliseum would make UCLA's season.
Not having their star quarterback, however, makes it even more difficult for the Bruins to go on the road and beat the Trojans in a hostile rivalry environment. Iamaleava's ability to make big pass plays and his talent as a mobile quarterback present a problem for USC's defense. Without Iamaleava, USC's defense is at an advantage.
Iamaleava has thrown for 1,728 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season for UCLA. His participation at the start of UCLA's practice on Tuesday is an encouraging sign for his likelihood of playing on Saturday.
If Iamaleava is unable to play on Saturday, the Bruins will have to start backup quarterback Luke Duncan. In two games played this season that featured blowout losses to No. 1 Ohio State and Washington, Duncan threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-34 passing.
USC Aims To Finish Season At Coliseum With Undefeated Record
USC enters Saturday's matchup with an 8-3 record and is looking to rebound following a heartbreaking 42-27 road loss to the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in Eugene. The loss to the Ducks saw the Trojans' hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley come to a close.
While many USC fans are extremely disappointed over this outcome, Saturday's Crosstown Rivalry against UCLA, with the chance to finish the season undefeated at the Coliseum, is still worth celebrating. The Trojans would finish the regular season with a 9-3 record if they beat the Bruins and likely secure a spot in a top-bowl game as a non-CFP team.
USC is looking to win its second straight game over the Bruins after winning 19-13 at the Rose Bowl last season. Riley has a 2-1 record against UCLA in his four seasons with USC, as the Trojans and Bruins battle for the Victory Bell on Saturday. The kickoff for Saturday's matchup between USC and UCLA is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on NBC.
