Injury Updates on USC's Elijah Paige, Alex Graham Before Michigan Matchup
The USC Trojans have been hit with the injury bug early in the season. So, the bye week came at a perfect time because it gave them a chance to get healthy as they enter the toughest part of their schedule.
USC will host Michigan in a must-win game on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Offensive Line
Left tackle Elijah Paige went down with an injury in the second quarter of the Trojans win over Michigan State in week 4. The injury caused the anchor of the USC offensive line to miss the following week against Illinois.
Paige has been dressed for practice each of the last week, but as fans learned with receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s been practicing.
USC coach Lincoln Riley said this week that Paige has a “chance” to play against Michigan but isn't a shoo-in. He will be a game-time decision.
If Paige is unable to go, the Trojans will move Justin Tauanuu from right to left tackle, kick guard Tobias Raymond out to right tackle and insert Micah Banuelos in at guard.
Defensive Back
Freshman Alex Graham will also be a game-time injury, but he is more likely to be doubtful. Riley said this week they expect to have Graham in the near future but doesn’t know if it will be this week.
Graham has yet to make his USC debut after suffering an injury just before the season opener, which has kept him out for almost two months.
Jahkeem Stewart Update
Freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart has battled an ankle/foot injury for most of the season. He missed the season opener and was back in a walking boot the week leading into the matchup against Illinois in week 5.
The Trojans have cautious with the highly touted freshman. Stewart did not come out to practice in pads during the bye week and was held out again on Tuesday. However, Stewart was fully dressed on Wednesday.
Jamaal Jarrett did not practice last week, but the Georgia defensive line transfer was dressed this week.
Other Injury News
Center Kilian O’Connor went down in the second quarter of the loss to Illinois. Syracuse transfer J’Onre Reed stepped into his place and will be the USC center for the foreseeable future with O’Connor walking around with a brace on his left leg.
Receiver Prince Strachan suffered a high ankle sprain against Missouri State in the season opener, which has limited him the last few weeks, but appears to be getting closer to full strength.
Receiver Zacharyus Williams will be out for another week since suffering an injury late in the Trojans week 2 win over Georgia Southern. Williams came out in a sling versus Michigan State in week 4, but is no longer in it.
Running back Bryan Jackson and cornerback Prophet Brown continue to be in street clothes. Jackson has not played since week 1 and Brown suffered a lower body injury the second week of fall camp.