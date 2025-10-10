All Trojans

Injury Updates on USC's Elijah Paige, Alex Graham Before Michigan Matchup

The USC Trojans will host the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Starting left tackle Elijah Paige and true freshman defensive back Alex Graham will be game-time decisions.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans have been hit with the injury bug early in the season. So, the bye week came at a perfect time because it gave them a chance to get healthy as they enter the toughest part of their schedule. 

USC will host Michigan in a must-win game on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

Offensive Line 

USC Trojans Injury Update Report Elijah Paige, Alex Graham Michigan Wolverines Ja'Kobi Lane Big Ten Coliseum Lincoln Riley
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Left tackle Elijah Paige went down with an injury in the second quarter of the Trojans win over Michigan State in week 4. The injury caused the anchor of the USC offensive line to miss the following week against Illinois. 

Paige has been dressed for practice each of the last week, but as fans learned with receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s been practicing.

MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Michigan

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Lincoln Riley's Reaction to Sherrone Moore's Sell Out Comments

MORE: USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Could Reshape the College Football Playoff Picture

USC coach Lincoln Riley said this week that Paige has a “chance” to play against Michigan but isn't a shoo-in. He will be a game-time decision. 

If Paige is unable to go, the Trojans will move Justin Tauanuu from right to left tackle, kick guard Tobias Raymond out to right tackle and insert Micah Banuelos in at guard. 

Defensive Back 

USC Trojans Injury Update Report Elijah Paige, Alex Graham Michigan Wolverines Ja'Kobi Lane Big Ten Coliseum Lincoln Riley
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Freshman Alex Graham will also be a game-time injury, but he is more likely to be doubtful. Riley said this week they expect to have Graham in the near future but doesn’t know if it will be this week. 

Graham has yet to make his USC debut after suffering an injury just before the season opener, which has kept him out for almost two months. 

Jahkeem Stewart Update 

USC Trojans Injury Update Report Elijah Paige, Alex Graham Michigan Wolverines Ja'Kobi Lane Big Ten Coliseum Lincoln Riley
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart has battled an ankle/foot injury for most of the season. He missed the season opener and was back in a walking boot the week leading into the matchup against Illinois in week 5. 

The Trojans have cautious with the highly touted freshman. Stewart did not come out to practice in pads during the bye week and was held out again on Tuesday. However, Stewart was fully dressed on Wednesday.

Jamaal Jarrett did not practice last week, but the Georgia defensive line transfer was dressed this week. 

Other Injury News

USC Trojans Injury Update Report Elijah Paige, Alex Graham Michigan Wolverines Ja'Kobi Lane Big Ten Coliseum Lincoln Riley
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Center Kilian O’Connor went down in the second quarter of the loss to Illinois. Syracuse transfer J’Onre Reed stepped into his place and will be the USC center for the foreseeable future with O’Connor walking around with a brace on his left leg. 

Receiver Prince Strachan suffered a high ankle sprain against Missouri State in the season opener, which has limited him the last few weeks, but appears to be getting closer to full strength. 

Receiver Zacharyus Williams will be out for another week since suffering an injury late in the Trojans week 2 win over Georgia Southern. Williams came out in a sling versus Michigan State in week 4, but is no longer in it. 

Running back Bryan Jackson and cornerback Prophet Brown continue to be in street clothes. Jackson has not played since week 1 and Brown suffered a lower body injury the second week of fall camp. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football