Top NFL Draft Prospect Kamari Ramsey Shows Off 'Unselfish' Skills Through Injuries
LOS ANGELES - USC Trojan Kamari Ramsey is widely regarded as one of the top safety prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class. He chose to forgo last year's draft, looking for the opportunity to boost his stock, but more importantly help him team win games.
With injuries to USC's Prophet Brown and Alex Graham at the nickel position, Ramsey has stepped into that spot in the Trojans new three-safety defense.
New Position
With Brown and Graham expected to remain out of the lineup for some time, the redshirt junior will continue playing out of position. Regarding Ramsey's draft stock, the Trojans star defensive back is adding versatility to his game and another season of film, that could excited NFL scouts and teams looking for someone with a wide understanding of both positions.
Ramsey is unconcerned about that and is doing whatever it takes to put the defense in a position to be successful.
"He's wearing some different hats for us right now," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "You talk about a guy just doing what's best for the team right now, it's pretty cool to see. When your leader, one of your best defensive players is that unselfish, it sets a great tone."
Ramsey's versatility as a physical tackler, paired with his man-to-man coverage and high football IQ have allowed defensive coordinator to insert Ramsey at a new position, in order to get the best 11 guys on the field at any time.
Safety Room
A big reason why Lynn felt comfortable moving Ramsey to a new position was because of the addition of NC State transfer Bishop Fitzgerald the depth behind those guys.
Junior Christian Pierce has started each of the first three games opposite of Fitzgerald. Pierce is the perfect example in modern day college football of patience paying off. Almost exclusively a special teams player his first two seasons on campus, the Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) product finally has the opportunity to show what he can do in the backend of the Trojans defense. Riley said those three "have complemented each other well."
Notre Dame sophomore transfer Kennedy Urlacher and redshirt freshman Marquis Gallegos are the team's fourth and fifth safety. The two played well in extended playing time in blowouts wins over Missouri State and Georgia Southern.
Bishop Fitzgerald's Impact
Fitzgerald has been an immediate impact player for defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. He recorded a pick-six in the season opener against Missouri State and then two more this past weekend against Purdue.
His two interceptions proved to be the difference in the Trojans 16-point victory on the road. His first came late in the first quarter, with Purdue facing a third-and-goal inside the five-yard line. Fitzgerald stepped in front of the pass in the end zone, bringing a promising Boilermakers drive to a halt. USC never trailed in last Saturday's contest, largely because of Fitzgerald's efforts.
And then with under six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Purdue was in the red zone, looking to make it a one-score game, but's Fitzgerald second interception of the night sealed their fate.
"Bishop has obviously stepped in there and made some big plays," Riley said. "He's made some aggressive plays on the ball. I'm proud of how much he's trusting our defensive system and coverages."