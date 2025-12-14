Three Reasons Why USC Will Have The Big Ten's Top Running Back Duo In 2026

The USC Trojans received a big boost to their offense for next year after running back Waymond Jordan re-signed with the program for the upcoming season. On pace to be one of the top backs in the country prior to his season-ending injury vs. Michigan, Jordan was replaced with King Miller, who filled in admirably. Both backs will be featured heavily in the offense next season.

Here are three reasons why Miller and Jordan will be the top running back duo in the Big Ten next season.

1. Top Returning Back In The Country?

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

If not for Jordan's season-ending injury vs. Michigan, he probably would've declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and likely been one of the top running backs selected. That's how talented the Florida native is. For him to return to USC for one more season says something about how the two parties view each other.

Jordan is a Sunday talent. Not only will he be apart of one of the top running back duos in the Big Ten, but there's any argument to be made that he is the top returning back in the conference. Jordan came back to USC for a purpose, and if the talented running back shows up on a weekly basis with a chip on his shoulder, it will be a dangerous sight for opposing defenses.

2. Miller Proving 2025 Was No Fluke

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A true breakout star in 2025, Miller was as electric as they come in his time as the Trojans' starting running back. He rumbled for 873 yards and seven touchdowns on 131 carries this season.

Miller was a fun story and his weekly performances added onto the legend he created this year. After walking onto the Trojans, Miller earned some carries this season even prior Jordan's injury. He exploded in the win over Michigan for 158 yards when Jordan and backup running back Eli Sanders went down with injury.

Miller will look to prove that 2025 was not a fluke season and that he is here to stay. He will have the full offseason to work within the first and second string units, something he had yet to do prior to taking over as the starter mid-season. Miller could become even more exciting to watch.



3. Elite Play Calling

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley is one of the best offensive play callers in college football. His resume backs up that claim as he has coached three Heisman Trophy winners and multiple Biletnikoff Award winners.



Safe to say, Riley knows how to scheme guys open and has great offensive game plans. Not only in the pass game, but on the ground too. His play calling and scheming helped allow Miller to break out this year despite being a relative unknown coming into the year.

If USC is able to find more consistency along the offensive line, Riley's play calling and and the execution from Jordan and Miller could improve from this past year.

