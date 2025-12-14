Three Reasons Why USC Will Have The Big Ten's Top Running Back Duo In 2026
In this story:
The USC Trojans received a big boost to their offense for next year after running back Waymond Jordan re-signed with the program for the upcoming season. On pace to be one of the top backs in the country prior to his season-ending injury vs. Michigan, Jordan was replaced with King Miller, who filled in admirably. Both backs will be featured heavily in the offense next season.
Here are three reasons why Miller and Jordan will be the top running back duo in the Big Ten next season.
1. Top Returning Back In The Country?
If not for Jordan's season-ending injury vs. Michigan, he probably would've declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and likely been one of the top running backs selected. That's how talented the Florida native is. For him to return to USC for one more season says something about how the two parties view each other.
Jordan is a Sunday talent. Not only will he be apart of one of the top running back duos in the Big Ten, but there's any argument to be made that he is the top returning back in the conference. Jordan came back to USC for a purpose, and if the talented running back shows up on a weekly basis with a chip on his shoulder, it will be a dangerous sight for opposing defenses.
2. Miller Proving 2025 Was No Fluke
A true breakout star in 2025, Miller was as electric as they come in his time as the Trojans' starting running back. He rumbled for 873 yards and seven touchdowns on 131 carries this season.
Miller was a fun story and his weekly performances added onto the legend he created this year. After walking onto the Trojans, Miller earned some carries this season even prior Jordan's injury. He exploded in the win over Michigan for 158 yards when Jordan and backup running back Eli Sanders went down with injury.
Miller will look to prove that 2025 was not a fluke season and that he is here to stay. He will have the full offseason to work within the first and second string units, something he had yet to do prior to taking over as the starter mid-season. Miller could become even more exciting to watch.
MORE: USC Fans Will Love What Ed Orgeron Said About Trojans Job
MORE: How Michigan's Fiasco Might Help USC Trojans
MORE: USC Leads For Four-Star Recruit Danny Lang as Ohio State and Oregon Apply Pressure
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
3. Elite Play Calling
USC coach Lincoln Riley is one of the best offensive play callers in college football. His resume backs up that claim as he has coached three Heisman Trophy winners and multiple Biletnikoff Award winners.
Safe to say, Riley knows how to scheme guys open and has great offensive game plans. Not only in the pass game, but on the ground too. His play calling and scheming helped allow Miller to break out this year despite being a relative unknown coming into the year.
If USC is able to find more consistency along the offensive line, Riley's play calling and and the execution from Jordan and Miller could improve from this past year.
Recommended Articles
Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.Follow GabrielNDuarte_