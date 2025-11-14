All Trojans

Iowa Quarterback Mark Gronowski Reveals Biggest Keys Against USC's Defense

The No. 17 USC Trojans' defense continues to improve heading into Saturday's home matchup against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes. What are the biggest keys for quarterback Mark Gronowski and Iowa's offense to find success on the road against USC?

Caden Handwork

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 17 USC Trojans are aiming to take another step closer to their goal of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in their program history and under coach Lincoln Riley. Standing in their way of achieving that goal is the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, whom the Trojans will play on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Hawkeyes will enter the Coliseum with a 6-3 overall record on the season and are determined to pull off the upset against the 7-2 Trojans. Iowa is coming off a heartbreaking 18-16 loss to the No. 8 Oregon Ducks at home. Despite the loss, Iowa's defense was dominant against the Ducks' explosive offense and looks to replicate that dominance against USC.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) prepares to throw a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

USC's defense continues to make strides under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, as the season progresses. Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski addressed the challenges Iowa will face against the Trojans' defense on Saturday at the Coliseum.

"They've got a lot of guys that are fast and move really well," Gronowski said. "They're really, really multiple. They like to throw a lot of different things at you on base down and D. They run every single coverage that you can think of. On third downs, they really buckle down and run a lot of man-coverage. We've got to make sure our guys are winning, and I'm throwing good, catchable balls where we can let our playmakers make plays."

Gronowski has recorded 1,084 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions this season for the Hawkeyes. Iowa will need Gronowski to be impactful on offense for the Hawkeyes to pull off the upset win over USC on Saturday at the Coliseum.

Gronowski, despite his highs and lows this season, has shown an ability to lead Iowa's offense. In the week 11 loss to the Ducks, Gronowski led the Ducks on a 12-play, 93-yard drive that chewed 6:45 of the clock to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

The Hawkeyes will need to have similar long possession drives if they hope to pull off the upset, as USC's offense has shown they can move the ball down the field quickly and score throughout the season. Gronowski will need to rely on his top offensive weapons, including wide receivers Sam Phillips and Jacob Gill.

Iowa's ability to win the battle up front at the line of scrimmage will also be a huge factor in the game. Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton, who leads Iowa in rushing, will look to have a dominant performance against USC's rush defense.

Why USC's Dominance At Home Gives Trojans An Advantage

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) celebrates the touchdown scored by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC's undefeated record at the Coliseum this season puts the Trojans at an advantage entering Saturday's matchup. Against Big Ten opponents at home this season, USC has outscored its opponents 114-61, including wins against Michigan State (45-31), No. 18 Michigan (31-13), and Northwestern (38-17).

Iowa's record against ranked opponents is a cause for concern for the Hawkeyes, giving USC another advantage on Saturday. The Hawkeyes have lost 12 straight games against ranked opponents, with their last win coming against No. 4 Penn State, 23-20 in October of 2021.

The Hawkeyes breaking that streak against USC on Saturday and spoiling the Trojans' playoff chances would be an impressive win that would help salvage coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa's season. How Iowa's defense performs against USC's explosive offense will be one of the major keys in Saturday's game.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The two players Iowa will need to stop consistently include quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receiver Makai Lemon. For USC, their offense's ability to limit turnovers and finish drives will be the difference against a dominant Hawkeyes defense.

Published
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

