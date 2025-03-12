How To Watch USC Trojans Pro Day Ahead of NFL Draft: Woody Marks, Jonah Monheim
The USC Trojans will host their annual Pro Day on March 12. The pro day will give the players preparing for the draft a chance to showcase their skills to NFL Personnel one last time before the 2025 NFL Draft.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans pro day will be held on Wednesday, March 12, at 8:30 a.m. PT on Allyson Felix Field at Katherine B. Loker Stadium. The event is closed to the public. Coverage of USC’s Pro Day will be on NFL Network and NFL+.
USC Pro Day preview:
The Pro Day gives a chance for players not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine to show off their skills and others the chance to showcase their abilities once more. It provides draft prospects with the opportunity to meet NFL coaches and scouts and boost their draft stock ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Three USC Trojans were invited to the NFL Combine: running back Woody Marks, center Jonah Monheim, and cornerback Jaylin Smith. The three players were also invited to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Marks could be deemed the MVP of the USC offense in 2024. Marks rushed for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns and had 321 receiving yards. Marks clocked a 4.54 during the combine and could look to beat that during USC’s pro day.
One of the most valuable aspects of Marks’s game is his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. While the running back had opportunities to show his catching abilities at the combine, he could put together a strong showing at the Pro Day.
Smith is a versatile athlete who can move around the defensive back position. Smith finished the season with two passes defended and two interceptions for the Trojans. The cornerback ran an impressive 40 at the combine, clocking in a 4.45, the fourth-fastest speed among cornerbacks.
Smith struggled with his vertical, which is one area that he could look to improve during USC’s pro day.
Monheim did attend the 2025 Scouting Combine, but he only participated in interviews. The USC offensive lineman now had extra time to prepare for the Pro Day, where he could get one last shot to impress NFL personnel.
Monheim is another versatile player who has shown he can move around the entire offensive line. This is going to be an aspect of his game that will boost his draft stock and be a valuable addition to an NFL team.
Other players who have a chance to showcase themselves that did not attend the combine are wide receiver Kyle Ford, safety Akili Arnold, cornerbacks Greedy Vance, John Humphrey and Jacobe Covington, and linebackers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb.
College pro days are becoming more important, and players have a chance to showcase their abilities one final time before the NFL Draft. With the addition of NIL and updated transfer portal rules, many athletes are staying in college longer.
Fewer players are declaring for the NFL Draft than before because of the changes in the college football landscape. With that, the potential undrafted free agents are gaining the opportunities to be a draft pick. With a strong pro day, athletes can gain attention that scouts may have missed and boost their draft stock.
The USC Trojans Pro Day will take place on Wednesday, March 12. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place on April 24-26.