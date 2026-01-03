Jahkeem Stewart Weighs In On USC's Defensive Coordinator Search

Following USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s departure to the Penn State Nittany Lions, one of the biggest offseason tasks for USC heading into a pivotal 2026 season is finding a new defensive coordinator. With the Trojans' season concluding after a 30-27 overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl, the search for a defensive coordinator replacement is officially underway.

Finding a suitable replacement for Lynn as defensive coordinator will be crucial for USC’s defense entering the 2026 season, as their performance will play a key role in the Trojans reaching the College Football Playoff.

Jahkeem Stewart Casts His Vote

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With several names under consideration, a key player on USC’s defense has voiced their opinion on who they think USC's next defensive coordinator should be. USC defensive end Jahkeem Stewart, who is set to be one of the top returners for the Trojans after an impressive freshman season, believes that co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson should be the replacement for Lynn.

Stewart took to X to speak on why Henderson should be the defensive coordinator for USC. Here's what the Trojans' defensive end said:

Coach henny for DC — Jahkeem “THANOS” Stewart (@flashoutjah) January 3, 2026

USC defensive lineman Floyd Boucard posted a similar message on his own social media page.

In addition to being the co-defensive coordinator for USC this season, Henderson was also the Trojans' run-game coordinator and defensive line coach. His experience coaching USC’s defense and approval of a key player on the Trojans' defense could land him the gig as the team's next defensive coordinator. Henderson called plays for USC’s defense in the Alamo Bowl overtime loss to the Horned Frogs.

Why Some USC Fans Might Not Agree With Stewart's Stance

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Major Everhart (3) catches the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Henderson has the support of Stewart and Boucard, many USC fans may not share his opinion on who the next defensive coordinator should be. Many fans believe that the Trojans' next defensive coordinator should be someone outside of Riley’s coaching staff. Former Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is a name that fans are interested in USC hiring.

Even under Lynn, USC’s defense has struggled despite growth in its physicality on the defensive front over the last two seasons. Those struggles were on full display in the Trojans' Alamo Bowl loss to TCU, as the Trojans blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, resulting in USC falling in overtime. On TCU's game-winning touchdown in overtime, the Trojans gave up a 3rd and 20 conversion and missed three total tackles as Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne sealed the Alamo Bowl win.

Bringing in an outsider to be defensive coordinator may be the answer for the Trojans' defensive woes that have cost them a shot at making the College Football Playoff two times in the last four seasons.

USC's Defensive Performance Crucial For 2026 Season

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In USC’s three regular-season road losses against Illinois, No. 11 Notre Dame, and No. 5 Oregon, the Trojans gave up 30 points or more. Unlike this season, which saw the Trojans go undefeated at home, USC is expected to have a difficult home Big Ten schedule, which features matchups against Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington.

One of the biggest obstacles that the Trojans will need to overcome to reach their goal of making the CFP in its fifth season under Riley is winning on the road. The Trojans in 2026 will face two challenging road tests against the Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions. The performance of USC’s defense will be key not only in those two road matchups, but in their three home tests at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

