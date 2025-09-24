Ja’Kobi Lane Injury Creates Spotlight for Rising USC Receiver Ahead Of Illinois
The No. 21 USC Trojans came into their Big Ten Conference home opener vs. Michigan State without their star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, who suffered an injury prior to the game on Saturday. Instead of panicking, USC coach Lincoln Riley turned to receiver Jaden Richardson to help fill the void.
Richardson performed admirably in the 45-31 win over the Spartans. He reeled in two catches for 23 yards, which exceeded his season totals from last year. The 23 receiving yards was good for third-most for the Trojans, behind receiver Makai Lemon and running back Waymond Jordan. If Lane isn't cleared to play vs. Illinois on Sept. 27, it will be integral for quarterback Jayden Maiava to have another option in Richardson.
Taking Advantage Of Opportunities
The Tufts transfer Richardson hasn't had too many chances to make a difference in games throughout his time as a Trojan, but shined when Riley called his number.
Richardson appeared in only four games last season during his first year at USC. After getting his first extended look with the Trojans in the win over Michigan State, Richardson said he was glad to help the team pick up the win.
"It was fun. I mean it is always fun to contirbute to the team. Obviously it sucks when a guy goes down, but just stepping up and taking advantage of opportunities I do get," Richardson said.
Lane was at USC practice on Tuesday but his status is uncertain. Riley did not address the injury, saying he'd defer to the Big Ten injury report that is released two hours before kickoff.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava's Growth
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has jumped out to a hot start to begin this season. He's thrown for 1,223 yards and nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Richardson said that he's not surprised to see Maiava break out as the Trojans' starting quarterback.
"I think we all knew he had it in him. I think I said it before, just him growing from last year to this year has been super cool to see. I'm just super happy for him that he's kind of playing up to his own standard because I think he's one of those guys who holds himself to a higher standard than anybody else can. Seeing him play up to that has been awesome," Richardson said.
Looking Ahead
The Trojans will have to put the win behind the as they turn their attention to Illinois. USC will have to travel to Champaign to take on the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini in a Top 25 battle. It's the first ranked matchup for the Trojans this season.
"We're excited. We're taking it one day at a time with practicing and getting ready, but like I said, we're excited. It's another opportunity to prove ourselves," Richardson said.
If Lane is not able to go in time for the game on Saturday, then Richardson will be in line to receive another hefty load of snaps.
USC will need to rely on their proficient offense in order to take down Illinois on the road. Not only has the Trojans' air attack been solid, but Riley has USC's offense running the ball at efficient rate. With over 1,000 rushing yards as a team, the Trojans have proven that they can run or pass the ball for positive yards on any given drive.