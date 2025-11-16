Jayden Maiava Has Honest Answer About USC Trojans' Second-Half Comeback Effort
The USC Trojans kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a 26-21 comeback win over Iowa. It took a complete team effort from the Trojans, who outscored the Hawkeyes 16-0 in the second half to come back for their second ranked home win of the season.
After the game, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava gave a honest answer about what led to Trojans' second-half success. Maiava led USC to three scoring drives to open up the second-half and finished his night with 254 yards and a touchdown.
With under four minutes to go in the first half, USC trailed 21-7 and was one possesion away from letting the game get out of hand. Ultimately, the Trojans put together a scoring drive to give themselves an 11-point defict entering halftime.
Maiava said that the Trojans' explosion in the second half had nothing to do with Iowa.
"Honestly, it was everything to do with the Trojans. Just continue to execute plays, stick to our jobs, and try not to do anything else but stay disciplined and be smart," Maiava said.
It's a telling comment from a player that has adopted the mantle of being the team's leader. In a game described as total culture win for USC by coach Lincoln Riley, it wasn't about the other team did wrong, but more about what the Trojans were able to fix and get right.
Maiava also talked about the coaches' message to the team after the game.
"How close this team is. Go out there and display it, and that’s exactly what we did. We just trusted in one another and execute plays," Maiava said.
Taking A Look At USC's Second-Half Efforts When Trailing
Prior to the Iowa game, USC has trailed at the half in three of their nine games. Out of those three games, they only produced one comeback win and that was vs. Nebraska.
Since their loss to Notre Dame, it seems like the Trojans have become a much better team when facing adversity. USC looked dead in the water on the road at Nebraska, but was able to weather the storm and came out of Lincoln with the 21-17 win after trailing 14-6 at the half.
Stakes At An All-Time High
The Trojans will need to carry the same mentality they had in the second half vs. Iowa into their upcoming game at Oregon. Maiava's comments about the Trojans' second-half effort show that the team is completely locked in and isn't focus on much else execept themselves. And that is a dangerous thing for opposing teams.
USC won't have the comfort of playing at home like they did vs. the Hawkeyes. If the Trojans face another double-digit halftime defict, Autzen Stadium will undoubtedly be rocking, especially with ESPN's College GameDay selecting Eugene as their next stop.
If the Trojans are able to knock off Oregon, it would arguably be the biggest win during the Lincoln Riley tenure.