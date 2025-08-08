All Trojans

Jayden Maiava Reveals Toughest USC Trojans Defender in Practice

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava spoke to reporters after practice. Maiava was asked who has been the toughest defender he has gone against in practice. He said without hesitating that it is has been linebacker Eric Gentry.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava will be the starting quarterback for the Trojans when they kick off their season on Aug. 30 against Missouri State. He revealed after Trojans practice who has been the toughest defender he has gone against in practice this offseason.

Jayden Maiava Compliments Eric Gentry

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans defense will be led for the second year in a row by defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. In 2023, USC defense allowed 34 points per game and they needed a change. In year one in 2024, Lynn stepped in and the Trojans allowed 24.1 points per game. 

Jayden Maiava recently spoke to reporters about what player on the USC defense has given him the most trouble during practice as the season nears. 

“For sure, Eric Gentry. He’s covering half the field himself,” Maiava said. “He’s got help in the back end and the d-line does such a great job with pass rush and runs…If I could single out a player it’s probably Eric Gentry.”

USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry is entering his fifth collegiate season and fourth with the USC Trojans. Gentry played his freshman season for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2021 before transferring to USC. 

Gentry missed most of the 2024 with multiple concussions. It is great news for USC's defense that he is now back in action. For his entire collegiate career, Gentry has totaled 195 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 passes defended, six sacks, and four forced fumbles. 

Getting him back for 2025 is a huge boost for a defense that looks to take another step forward  this season. 

Lincoln Riley’s Fourth Year In Los Angeles 

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eric Gentry has been in Los Angeles for every year of the Lincoln Riley era. Riley was hired by the Trojans as coach prior to 2022 season. Things got off to a great start. USC went from a four win team in 2021 to an 11 win team in 2022. 

Hopes were high for the Trojans in 2023, especially with them bringing back Heisman trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams had another great season but the USC defense was one of the worst in the entire country. USC went 8-5.

In 2024, the defense improved as a whole but the offense took a step back. USC went 7-6. Now they will look to get closer to the team they were in Riley’s first season. 

At Big Ten media days, Riley announced that Jayden Maiava would be the starting quarterback. Maiava started the final four games for USC last season and had a record of 3-1. For the season, Maiava threw for 1,2012 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 45 yards and four touchdowns.

