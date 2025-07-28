What Heisman Quarterbacks' Film Has USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Been Studying?
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava spoke to the media on Monday. Maiava noted that he has been watching film of some of Lincoln Riley’s most successful quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, and Baker Mayfield. Riley announced at Big Ten media day that Maiava would be the Week One starter for the Trojans.
Lincoln Riley's Success With Quarterbacks
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has a very successful track record when it comes to getting most out of his quarterbacks.
Since he first became a coach with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2017, Riley has produced three different Heisman trophy winners; Baker Mayfield in 2017, Kyler Murray in 2018, and Caleb Williams in 2022. All three of these quarterbacks were eventually selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft and are still starting quarterbacks in the league to this day.
Riley had three teams at Oklahoma that made the College Football Playoff. USC is still looking to make their first-ever playoff since it was introdcued in 2014.
Maiava hopes that him studying how these three elite quarterbacks thrived in Riley’s system will translate to his game this season. He is a long shot to win the Heisman trophy in 2025 with odds of +7000 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Addresses Criticism, Accuracy At NFL Training Camp
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Shocking Preseason Poll Ranking
MORE: Big Ten Media Days' Biggest Winners, Losers: Lincoln Riley, Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Teases More 'Explosive' Offense With Jayden Maiava
Jayden Maiava Gets Starting Nod
Lincoln Riley announced at Big Ten media day that Jayden Maiava will be USC's starting quarterback when the season kicks off against Missouri State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, August 30.
Jayden Maiava started the final four games for the Trojans last season, posting a record of 3-1. His final numbers for the 2024 season were 1,201 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions while also rushing for 45 yards and four touchdowns.
Maiava transferred from UNLV to USC after his freshman season in 2023 with the Rebels. In 14 games with UNLV, he there for 3,085 yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while adding another 277 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
USC Seeking Bounce Back 2025 Season
The last two seasons have not lived up to expectations for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. The Riley era got of to a good start in 2022, with an 11-win season. Since then, USC has regressed.
The Trojans went 8-5 in 2023 and then 7-6 in 2024. Will 2025 be a step back in the right direction?
With the College Football Playoff now being 12-teams, there is a more realistic path for a team like USC to make the dance. Being in the Big Ten conference is not an easy, but if USC can get to 9-10 wins, they will be in the playoff discussion.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.