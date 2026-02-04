One Game That Could Change Everything In USC's Big Ten Title Hopes

The Big Ten has produced three straight national champions and multiple College Football Playoff contenders. Next season, the conference's 2026 schedule contains some of college football's most competitive matchups.

The USC Trojans are among one of the programs with one of the more challenging slate, featuring three Oregon and Ohio State and the reigning National Champions Indiana. For FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt, one USC matchup inparticular could determine the Big Ten.

Joel Klatt Says USC vs. Oregon Could Determine Big Ten

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Klatt recently released his top five games that could decide the Big Ten champion, ranking Oregon at USC as his fourth-most important matchup. Klatt's analysis for adding a USC matchup to his list came from premier rosters and coaching staffs, but more specifically his confidence in the Trojans under coach Lincoln Riley.

"That's a phenomenal game. USC is confident. Their coaching staff is confident. Lincoln is confident," Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show. "They feel like they've got a team that's going to compete for, and potentially be in the Big Ten championship game. And I'm here for it. I hope that that's the case."

Riley added defensive coordinator Gary Patterson to his coaching staff, who recently earned a spot in the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class. Pairing an elite offensive mind in Riley with a proven defensive mind in Patterson could give USC a dangerous balance.

Klatt also emphasized the importance of improving in certain areas for the Trojans roster. With two former Pac-12 competitors meeting on the Big Ten stage for the second year in a row, the Trojans will seek a rematch that will cement themselves as a true conference competitor.

"They've got to get better on the interior of their defensive front seven. But if they do, watch out for USC," Klatt said. "There's a lot of confidence coming out, and we're going to know which team we need to pay attention to from the West on September 26th when Oregon goes to USC, and they face Lincoln Riley and the Trojans."

Jayden Maiava vs. Dante Moore Rematch

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One of the many talented facets of both the Ducks and the Trojans are their offensive leaders, including Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and USC's Jayden Maiava.

Maiava played a pivotal role in USC's explosive offense this season, and his return is the driving factor in terms of development and continuity under Riley. For the Ducks, Moore was one of the strongest quarterbacks in all of college football, and led the Ducks to a CFP semifinal appearance. Moore was projected to be a first round pick in the NFL Draft, but he decided to play one final season with Oregon.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let alone their 2025 season performances, the exciting part will be what both can bring to the table next season. Maiava will face a difficult Big Ten slate in a crucial year for Riley, and facing Oregon will mark a strong starting point, with the Ducks as their home opener.

