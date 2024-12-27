Kirk Herbstreit Criticizes Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Thursday Night Football
The Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams lost 6-3 to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and it was Chicago's 10th straight loss of the season. During the game, Kirk Herbstreit shared some criticisms for the former USC Trojans quarterback on the Amazon broadcast.
The Bears offense scored three points, and Williams finished the game completing 16 of 28 passes for 122 yards and an interception. Most notably, the rookie quarterback was sacked seven times. Williams ranks fourth all-time with 67 sacks taken in a single season by an NFL quarterback.
"We've seen Caleb Williams tonight with his playmaking ability. Remember that low snap, he was able to pick it up and locate a receiver and make a throw to Keenan Allen. He makes so many spectacular plays, he's got such physical ability," said Herbstreit on the broadcast.
"I think the thing that remains to be seen, and only time will tell, is if he understands what it takes to be an NFL quarterback as far as the preparation," Herbstreit continued. "As far as first guy there, last guy leaving. I'm not suggesting he's not doing those things, but just all of the little things that really make the great quarterbacks special."
It was the 10th consecutive loss for the Bears, tied with the New York Giants for the longest losing streak in the NFL. Chicago has not won a game since the bye in Week 7, mid-October. After losing to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, Chicago fired coach Matt Eberflus. Williams had already lost his offensive coordinator after Eberflus fired Shane Waldron after the Bears scored three points in a loss to the New England Patriots.
Williams showed flashes of his potential, attempting a game-winning drive in the final minutes of the game. The rookie converted a pivotal fourth down with a 14-yard pass to wide receiver D.J. Moore. However, the Bears seemingly wasted precious seconds with under two-minutes remaining, forcing the Chicago offense into scramble mode.
Williams' lone interception of the game came on the Bears' final drive.
With the loss on Thursday night, Chicago fell to 4-12 on the season. For the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears are currently projected to pick inside the top 10. Williams will finish his rookie season against the Green Bay Packers, who have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. Can the former USC Trojans star finish the year with some positive momentum?
Herbstreit has been in the news recently after comments he made about the College Football Playoff. Most recently, Herbstreit criticized ESPN's First Take while broadcasting the Ohio Stat Buckeyes game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round.
Once the game was out of reach, Herbstreit talked about the success of Ohio State coach Ryan Day. After the Buckeyes lost in a shocking upset to the Michigan Wolverines, it became a popular opinion to question the job security of Day.
"First Take tried to fire him. They thought he was done," he said
