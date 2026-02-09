Leaonard Williams Opens Up About Journey from USC to Super Bowl Champion
In this story:
After winning Super Bowl LX, the former USC Trojans on the Seattle Seahawks posed together, including defensive lineman Leonard Williams. After the game, Williams spoke about the journey from USC to becoming a Super Bowl champion.
“It means a lot. The journey, I been speaking about that this whole time. About how this journey is what makes this moment so special,” Williams told Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune.
“A lot of those Trojan guys, like our whole training staff … and Sam Darnold, Uchenna [Nwosu], I played those guys at USC,” Williams continued. “It just means a lot for me to see it all come together.”
Four former USC Trojans players were featured in the Super Bowl, and all are teammates on the Seattle Seahawks. In addition to Williams, former USC quarterback Sam Darnold, defensive tackle Brandon Pili, and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu are all now reigning Super Bowl champions.
The photo of the former Trojans featured more than just the four players, though. It also included former staff members who are also a part of the Seattle Seahawks organization.
Leonard Williams' Journey from USC Trojans to Super Bowl Champion
Williams joined the USC Trojans in 2012 and spent three years with the program. He joined USC as a four-star prospect, per 247Sports, and a Florida native.
In his three seasons with the Trojans, Williams recorded 218 total tackles, 21 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. He was named a 2013 and 2014 First-Team All-American for his performance.
In the 2015 NFL Draft, Williams was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 6 overall pick. Three years later, fellow former Trojan Sam Darnold was selected by the Jets with the No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
“I feel like we’ve both had a lot of ups and downs. We’ve both had similar journeys. We’ve had doubters and all those type of things. We’ve been training, and I think when it’s right, it’s right. I think when we both got to this team, we immediately felt at home and we were able to lead our team to the Super Bowl and win the Super Bowl,” Williams told Markazi.
Williams spent four seasons with the Jets before being traded to the New York Giants. It was not until 2023 that Williams joined the Seattle Seahawks via a trade with the Giants.
After 11 NFL seasons, Williams won his first Super Bowl, and he earned the achievement alongside fellow USC alumni.
USC Trojans' Performance in the Super Bowl
Not only did the former Trojans win a Super Bowl ring together, but the USC players stepped up in Seattle's 29-13 win over the New England Patriots. Williams recorded one tackle against the Patriots. Fellow former Trojan defensive lineman Nwosu not only recorded an interception, but he returned it for a touchdown.
Both teams stepped up defensively, truly testing Darnold on the biggest stage. The former USC Trojans quarterback threw for 202 yards and one touchdown.
Notably, while Darnold faced pressure from the Patriots' defense, he was only sacked once. Darnold's ability to escape pressure was a big reason the offense succeeded.
The Seahawks scored two touchdowns, both involving a former USC player between Darnold’s passing touchdown and Nwosu’s pick-six.
