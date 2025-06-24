All Trojans

LeBron James Reveals Which NBA Star He Uses To Motivate Sons Bronny, Bryce

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James discussed which NBA player he uses to motivate his sons. Lakers rookie Bronny James and Arizona recruit Bryce James are both pursuing a basketball career. The former USC Trojans guard completed his rookie season with the Lakers using the offseason to improve and earn more minutes.

Angela Miele

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James completed his rookie season in the NBA and is working to improve his game during the offseason. James had the chance to play with his father, Lakers star forward LeBron James. 

On an episode of the podcast "Mind the Game,” hosted by Lebron James and former NBA star Steve Nash, James discussed which player he uses to motivate his sons. While the former USC Trojans guard has completed his rookie season, his younger brother Bryce James committed to the University of Arizona.

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

James revealed that he uses to motivate his sons is Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. White joined the Boston Celtics in 2022 and has helped the team win an NBA Championship.

“Unranked in high school. Zero D1 scholarship offers, Played three years of Division Two basketball at UCS. Transferred to Colorado and now is an NBA champion on one of the best teams in the NBA. That guy is Derrick White,” James said. 

James opened up a group chat with his two sons, and read a message he sent a year ago regarding White and his journey.

Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) controls the ball against the Orlando Magic in th
Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) controls the ball against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“Everybody’s road to success is different. So stay locked in and patient,” James read. 

The former USC Trojans guard has had an uphill journey. In 2023, James experienced sudden cardiac arrest during a practice with the Trojans. It was learned it was due to a congenital heart defect. James was eventually cleared to return and played 25 games, starting in six, with the Trojans.

After one season with USC, James declared for the NBA Draft. He was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick. James’ rookie season was not the smoothest, but he has shown growth as a person and a player. 

On one side of James’ journey in the league, he has been faced with high levels of criticism. The discussion throughout the media revolved around him only being in the league due to his father. He had high expectations for a second-round draft pick and when James could not live up to what was expected, he was scrutinized.

On the court, James did not have the perfect rookie year. He split his time between the NBA and G League. In the G League, he played just 11 games, starting in each of them. When earning consistent minutes with the South Bay Lakers, the rookie showed that he has a high ceiling. In the G League, James averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.9 steals. 

Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates victory over the Portland Trail
Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with his son guard Bronny James (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In the NBA, James did not earn consistent minutes. There were games he would spend with the Los Angeles Lakers where he would just see a minute or end up not participating due to the coach's decision.

In the regular season, James played in 27 games, earning one start during the final regular season game when the team chose to rest starters ahead of the NBA playoffs. James averaged 6.7 minutes per game with 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.3 steals.

With the lack of consistency, it has been a challenge for James to develop and show his potential as a player. As James heads into his second season, his role with the team may grow. He is preparing to put in the work during the offseason and work on blocking the outside noise. Like White, it may not be the easiest journey, but James has a high ceiling and could become an NBA champion.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

