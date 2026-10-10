Lincoln Riley Faces Critical Test as USC Battles Penn State on Recruiting Trail

Saturday’s matchup between the No. 19 USC Trojans and Penn State for the Nittany Lions’ iconic White Out game presents a much-needed opportunity for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans to get their first statement road victory of the 2026 season. But off the field, the Trojans are also looking to gain ground in an entirely different battle: the recruiting battle.

Many of the nation’s most sought-after prospects will be in State College for the matchup, and although Penn State will be the program hosting the recruits, many of the players visiting Beaver Stadium are also being heavily pursued by USC.

Sep 19, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks at the score board during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond the opportunity to earn a marquee win that could help the Trojans make their case for the College Football Playoff when the bracket is released, Saturday’s matchup also presents a chance for Riley to help himself as he finds himself on the hot seat. By making a strong impression on some of the top prospects in the nation, Riley could generate additional interest and ultimately secure commitments that strengthen USC’s recruiting class.

If Riley can continue bringing in some of the nation's top talent, it could make the decision to move on from him that much harder if that becomes a decision for USC athletic director Cohen.

USC Has Recruiting Targets to Watch at Penn State's White Out

Penn State's annual White Out game presents a huge opportunity for the Nittany Lions, but the Trojans also have a chance to make an impression. Penn State has been working to assemble a strong visitor group for Saturday's matchup, and several highly regarded recruits are expected to take in the atmosphere at Beaver Stadium.

One of the prospects to watch is 2028 edge rusher Asa Burch, who will be in attendance, per On3. The four-star defensive end from Warren G. Harding High School in Ohio stands at approximately 6-foot-5 and weighs 225 pounds. According to On3's rankings, Burch is the No. 92 overall prospect in the 2028 class, the No. 13 edge rusher in the country and the No. 4 player in Ohio.

Burch has attracted offers from several major programs, including Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame and Oregon, per 247Sports, which gives USC plenty of competition.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns atUnited Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another prospect both Penn State and USC are pursuing is 2028 four-star offensive lineman Anthony Blalock Jr. His recruitment took a significant turn in September when he decommitted from Alabama, reopening his recruitment after initially committing to the Crimson Tide in July.

Blalock's offer sheet includes Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, Florida State and Notre Dame, per On3. He also visited Florida in early September, according to On3. Blalock has yet to announce a new list of finalists since decommitting, leaving his recruitment wide open as programs continue to pursue the Ohio offensive lineman.

With Penn State hosting him for its White Out game, the Nittany Lions have an opportunity to strengthen their relationship with Blalock as he evaluates his options. For USC, the opportunity to compete for a prospect of his caliber would add another layer to its efforts to recruit nationally.

2028 safety Geo McKnight, out of Pickerington North High School in Ohio, is another name the Trojans have a chance to make a positive impression on. McKnight has already visited Los Angeles for USC's September matchup against Oregon, and Saturday gives the Trojans another opportunity to strengthen that relationship with a statement road victory.

The four-star defensive back has attracted interest from prominent programs, including Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame, according to recruiting reports. A strong performance in a high-pressure road matchup could give the Trojans another selling point.

USC Holds an Early Recruiting Edge Over Penn State in the 2027 Class

While the 2028 and 2029 recruiting cycles are still taking shape, the 2027 class offers an interesting look at how USC and Penn State are approaching roster building. According to 247Sports' team rankings, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans currently hold a slight edge over the Nittany Lions nationally, sitting at No. 16 compared to Penn State at No. 20.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has 14 commitments compared to Penn State's 22, yet the Trojans hold a higher average player rating and a slight advantage in total recruiting points. USC's average rating sits at 91.57, compared to Penn State's 88.41, while the Trojans have 233.57 total points to the Nittany Lions' 230.25.

The Trojans have two five-star prospects in the 2027 class, edge rusher Mekai Brown and safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, along with seven four-star commitments. Penn State, meanwhile, has six four-star recruits and 16 three-star commitments, which gives the Nittany Lions a larger class but a lower average player rating.

Maintaining USC's position ahead of Penn State could be a key driver as the Trojans compete for prospects during Saturday's visit weekend. However, the rankings are still just an early snapshot rather than a final measure of either program's recruiting success.

The 2028 class is still developing, and the 2029 cycle is even earlier, which leaves plenty of time for both schools to change the picture.

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