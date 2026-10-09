USC Trojans vs. Penn State Final Preview and Prediction
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The No. 19 USC Trojans spent five of their first six games in Los Angeles.
Now they have their second-longest road trip of 2026 on deck. But will enter one of the nation's loudest venues: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, the home of the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Coach Lincoln Riley admitted he's never been inside PSU's home venue. Same with many of the older Trojans players. But that's why both parties are energized about the East Coast trip, which means it's time for a deeper dive ahead of the Oct. 10 showdown.
USC Looks Ready to Embrace the Noise
USC already cranked up the volume during practices for the Penn State game, literally.
Students walking around the campus heard lots of crowd noise coming from the Trojans practice field. That's because USC blared that energy through the loud speakers. Even true freshman edge rusher Luke Wafle admitted to being spooked by the sound.
"It scared me the first time they were doing sound checks, and I was walking out of my class," Wafle told reporters on Oct. 8.
Wafle sounds locked in on preparing for the noise levels, though, along with the rest of his Trojans teammates. This marked the first time USC practiced with noise this season.
Big 12 Reunion Takes Place
While Riley isn't familiar with how loud Beaver Stadium is, he knows the Lions' coach well.
That's because Riley and Penn State coach Matt Campbell faced each other before, in the Big 12 Conference.
The Saturday, Oct. 10 matchup marks the seventh time the former Oklahoma coach, Riley, will face the ex-Iowa State leader, Campbell. But it'll be the first time they meet in the Big Ten. Riley owns the upper hand in the head-to-head matchups against Campbell's Cyclone teams, going 4-2 all-time against him and ISU. But Riley already knows what to expect from a Campbell-led team.
"Going back to Iowa State, they've always used their tight ends really well, and they're doing so here [Penn State]. Defensively, they look a lot like the past Penn State teams in being big up front," Riley said during his Oct. 5 appearance on Trojans Live. "They've got really good athletes and talented players, and they're excellent on the back end. It's a well-coached football team, and it'll be a heck of a night."
Prediction and Betting Odds
Penn State is the slight favorite to pull off the upset over the nationally ranked Trojans. But only by 1.5 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Meanwhile, PSU has delivered mixed results in "White Out" contests, going 11-7 overall there. However, most college football fans likely remember what happened the last time PSU fans wore white for a nationally ranked foe.
Oregon blocked out the noise and won in double overtime to prevent a Penn State home win. And the Ducks turned to a silent count on offense to withstand the noise. Perhaps USC rolls with something similar in this showdown. But Riley's past success against Campbell, plus USC showing signs of resurgence on defense, should be enough to avoid the upset.
Prediction: USC narrowly escapes 27-23
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna