Four USC Freshmen Raise National Stock Ahead of Penn State Matchup

It’s not surprising to see the No. 19 USC Trojans' coach Lincoln Riley’s young players make such an impact early in the season. Many suspected the Trojans’ top-ranked 2026 recruiting class would get playing time immediately.

From their opening game against San Jose State, several of the freshmen showed how much potential and impact they’d have for Riley’s team this year. As the mid-season point nears, ESPN’s Billy Tucker ranked the nation's top 25 freshmen so far.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) scores a touchdown against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unsurprisingly, four Trojans made the list, further proving the impact each one has played their role in the team’s 5-1 start.

The Four Freshmen Ranked in the Top 25

The four Trojans in Tucker’s rankings included defensive end Luke Wafle, receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley, and tight end Mark Bowman.

Wafle was the highest-ranked among the Trojans at fourth. The New Jersey native is coming off a great performance against Washington, recording his first career sack. He was also instrumental in stopping quarterback Demon Williams and the Huskies’ final offensive possession.

He is third on the Trojans defense in tackles with 22.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just behind Wafle is Dixon-Wyatt at fifth. Despite a rough outing against Washington last week, without a single reception on three targets, he’s been an integral part of the receiving core.

Since Mosley’s injury nearly a month ago, Dixon-Wyatt has been one of quarterback Jayden Maiava’s go-to men for receptions. He leads the Trojans in receiving yards with 372 and 25 receptions.

Speaking of Mosley, the Santa Margarita (Calif.) product has missed a few games now since sustaining a right-knee injury in Week 2 against Louisiana. Even with a month-long absence, his return remains questionable against Penn State.

Mosley was ranked 12th thanks to his production on the offense, as well as on special teams. Against Louisiana, Mosley recorded a big 86-yard punt return. Even with a near month-long absence, Mosley is among the highest-scoring receivers with four touchdowns. His absence has been felt, and the Trojans' hope is that he can make a return soon.

The young Bowman, who is also a Trinity League product like Mosley, reclassified to join the Trojans early. He was absent against Washington after sustaining an injury and is also questionable against Penn State.

Bowman showcased his physical abilities by hurdling two Louisiana defenders in Week 2. His 6-5, 245 -pound frame has resulted in great pass and run blocking. He also recorded a two-touchdown performance against the Ragin’ Cajuns. Tucker ranked Bowman 17th on his list.

Preparing for the Noisy Road Environment

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Caroline Hendershot interviews Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The young freshmen are embarking on their first true road test this Saturday against Penn State. The team prepared for the noise this week by blasting crowd noise and music through their practice facility speakers during Wednesday’s practice.

Wafle, who was recruited and visited Penn State, knows the intensity of playing in Happy Valley.

“That speaker gets loud; you can hear it across campus,” Wafle said. “It’s electric. It’s a fun atmosphere.”

The Trojans are looking to continue the pursuit of their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. Former Trojan and Mosley’s former high school coach at Santa Margarita, Carson Palmer, spoke on the impact of the Trojans’ freshmen.

“I believe in Lincoln (Riley), I believe in the team. There’s no doubt they are talented. They’re young,” Palmer said in an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “Penn State’s beatable. That is one of the most electric and volatile atmospheres to have to go in.”

"There's a lot of big time football ahead of them... I believe in Lincoln, I believe in the team. They're talented."@colincowherd & Carson Palmer talk Lincoln Riley & USC pic.twitter.com/FTcW8wZRiM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 6, 2026

Penn State is a 1.5-point favorite over the Trojans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, marking the second time USC goes into a game as an underdog this year.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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