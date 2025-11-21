Lincoln Riley Looks To Finally Shut Down Major USC Narrative
When Lincoln Riley was hired to become the coach of the USC Trojans, the hope was that he would bring instant success with him. He won a lot of games during his tenure at Oklahoma and left Norman with a 55-10 record. That included a 15-6 record vs. ranked opponents.
In the midst of his fourth season at USC, Riley has accumulated a 6-12 record vs. ranked teams. Riley has a chance to finish the regular season 3-2 vs. ranked opponents with their upcoming showdown vs. No. 7 Oregon this weekend, which could put the narrative about his team not winning significant games to rest.
The Losses Vs. Ranked Opponents
It's been an up-and-down season for the Trojans. In their first true road test of the year, the Trojans lost to No. 23 Illinois 34-32, but followed it up with an emphatic 31-13 win over No. 15 Michigan.
Facing their third consecutive ranked opponent, the Trojans dropped their second game of the season to No. 13 Notre Dame 34-24. Despite keeping it a one-point game going into halftime, USC was unable to keep pace with the Fighting Irish's run game as Jeremiyah Love ran for a career-high 228 yards and a touchdown.
With Nebraska, Iowa, and Oregon still on the schedule, the loss to Notre Dame was a tough blow to USC's chances of making the College Football Playoff. ,
The Wins Vs. Ranked Opponents
The win vs. Michigan was arguably the best win Riley has so far at USC. It was a breakout performance from running back King Miller in the win over the Wolverines. Miller took over for Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, both of whom suffered injuries that knocked them out of the game.
USC took down Iowa 26-21 in the pouring rain. It was a big comeback win from the Trojans, who out-scored the Hawkeyes 16-0 in the second half to beat the No. 21 team in the country.
Beating The Narrative Surrounding Ranked Games
Riley and the Trojans have a real chance of putting the narrative to rest in their games vs. Oregon. The Ducks have looked like the best team in the Big Ten at times this season, but also have shown their human side, which USC must exploit.
USC must approach this game like it'a a CFP game, because for all intents and purpose, it is.
Oregon has been nearly perfect at home under Dan Lanning. The Trojans will need to figure out a way to control the flow of the game with their offense. They got off to a horrid start in their last road game vs. Nebraska, that can't happen against the Ducks.
With Jordan unlikely to play this week according to Riley, quarterback Jayden Maiava has to have his best game as the Trojans' starter. He has the weapons on the outside in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. If the offense is able to keep pace with Oregon's in the first half, the Trojans could have a chance of knocking off the Ducks.