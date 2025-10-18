Offensive Fireworks as USC and Notre Dame Battle in South Bend
The No. 20 USC Trojan travel to the South Bend to face No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting in the latest, or perhaps the last edition of the most storied rivalries in college football.
This article will be updated before kickoff and during the game between USC and Notre Dame.
Second Quarter
1:43 - FIELD GOAL. Ryon Sayeri's 24-yard field goal is GOOD. USC trails Notre Dame 14-13.
2:00 - Two-minute timeout. USC will have a 2nd-and-goal on the 7-yard line.
4:00 - Jayden Maiava completes a screen to Bryan Jackson who picks up 17 yards and USC is in Notre Dame territory.
5:49 - INTERCEPTION. CJ Carr scrambles around and his pass is picked off by USC defensive end Braylan Shelby in the red zone.
7:28 - Jeremiyah Love runs left and picks up 17 yards. Notre Dame is inside the 10-yard line.
8:59 - Jeremiyah Love picks up 27 yards and move into USC territory.
10:19 - USC turnover on downs. Jayden Maiava pass to Lake McRee is incomplete. Notre Dame takes over on their own 19-yard line.
13:30 - Jayden Maiava hits Makai Lemon for 27 yards and moves into Notre Dame territory.
14:38 - TOUCHDOWN Notre Dame. Jadarian Price 16-yard rushing touchdown to cap off a 4-play, 63-yard drive. Notre Dame leads 14-10.
First Quarter
0:50 - Jadarian Price burst through the line and picks up 32 yards. Moves into USC territory.
1:12 - USC punts after going 3-and-out. Notre Dame takes over on their own 37-yard line.
2:43 - Notre Dame punts after a Kameryn Crawford stack on 2nd down put them behind the chains. USC takes over on their own 15-yard line.
4:23 - USC punts after going 3-and-out. Notre Dame takes over on their own 29-yard line.
5:39 - Notre Dame punts after picking up one first down. USC will take over on their own 7-yard line.
8:04 - FIELD GOAL. Ryon Sayeri's 42-yard field goal is GOOD. USC leads 10-7.
9:27 - Jayden Maiava scrambles around to avoid the rush and finds Tanook Hines along the sideline for a gain of 21 yards.
10:00 - Jayden Maiava to Walker Lyons for a gain of 25 yards. Moves the ball to midfield.
10:11 - TOUCHDOWN Notre Dame. Jeremiyah Love 12-yard touchdown run to cap off a 4-play, 75-yard drive. Game tied 7-7.
10:35 - Jeremiyah Love burst into the open field and picks up 63 yards. Notre Dame is in the red zone.
11:09 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Jayden Maiava connects with Lake McRee for a 10-yard touchdown to cap off a 10-play, 75-yard drive. USC leads 7-0.
12:34 - Jayden Maiava to Tanook Hines for 24 yards. Moves USC into the red zone.
15:00 - USC wins the toss and elects to receive.
Weather in South Bend
Heavy rain is coming down and there have been a few lightning flashes in the hours leading up into the kickoff. With kickoff scheduled in 90 minutes, Notre Dame is currently not letting fans into the stadium because of the lightning.
The team captains for USC in this contest will be quarterback Jayden Maiava, linebacker Eric Gentry, offensive tackle Tobias Raymond, long snapper Hank Pepper and defensive lineman Devan Thompkins.
Preview
This season, Maiava has been phenomenal in his second season as the Trojans signal-caller. His leading target Makai Lemon was named a mid-season All-American and has emerged as an early favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award.
In the backfield, USC was hit hard with injuries, losing Eli Sanders for the season and Waymond Jordan is expected to be out for the next 4-6 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery this week. In their place, redshirt freshman walk-on King Miller exploded for 158 yards on the ground.
Sophomore Bryan Jackson is fully healthy and will be able to compliment Miller for an entire game. The Trojans got some good news this week when freshman Harry Dalton returned to practice this week. Lincoln Riley said he and fellow freshman Riley Wormley, who worked his way back from a season-ending knee injury he suffered midway through his senior season, will both be available.
Notre Dame Offensive Attack
Southern Cal played much better on the defensive side of the ball against Michigan last weekend. They made life difficult for five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and held a physical rushing attack in check.
The Trojans will face a much tougher Notre Dame offense this week, starting with star running back Jerimiyah Love and quarterback CJ Carr, who drew rave reviews from USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.
"He can make every throw on the field. Some of the throws he males from the far hash all the way out to the field is impressive. So they do a good job. They make you cover the entire field. He's very poised in the pocket. He gets rid of the ball fast. He processes fast. It will be a big challeneg for our DBs."
Cornerback play has been a problem for the Trojans a majority of the season. They were much better a weak ago because of a fierce pass rush. They will need the defensive line to create the same issues this week.