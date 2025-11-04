Lincoln Riley Shares Moment with Nebraska's Ceyair Wright After USC's Win
Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Ceyair Wright played three seasons with the USC Trojans, two of which were under current coach Lincoln Riley, before he transferred to Nebraska in 2024.
Wright and Riley shared a moment after the Trojans 21-17 win over the Cornhuskers on Saturday night, in which the redshirt senior cornerback told his former coach that “he’s grown a lot as a person, as a player.”
“He was just saying he was proud of me and stuff like that,” Wright said. “He was saying something about me being all over the field, playing different positions.”
Wright, a Los Angeles native, had a rough end to his time with the Trojans. A former four-star recruit in the 2021 cycle, Wright appeared in two games as true freshman.
He then started the first 11 games in 2022, Riley’s first season, until he lost he starting job by the end of the year. Wright stepped back into the lineup in 2023, starting the first four games and then appearing in the next three games.
But by mid-November, Riley stated Wright was no longer with the team.
New Path in Lincoln
Wright entered the transfer portal and committed to Nebraska in June 2024, and the Trojans have personally seen firsthand his growth as a player.
In 2024, Wright picked off Jayden Maiava, who was making his first start at USC, on the second possession of the game and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. He also blocked a field goal early in the fourth quarter.
This season, Wright was part of defensive back unit that might life difficult for Maiava and co. The Trojans signal-caller threw for a career-low 135 yards and completed just 39 percent of his passes.
Wright has been a chess piece for the Cornhuskers secondary. Because Malcolm Hartzog suffered a season-ending injury, Wright has moved to the nickel position, and the former Trojans defensive back has thrived in his new role.
Wright is also an actor, who played one of the LeBron James’ sons in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and appeared in various television shows. He served as a main character on season five of "Grownish" while he was playing for the Trojans.
But since leaving Southern Cal, Wright’s only focus has been on playing football and the Nebraska defensive back is put himself in position to hear his name called in April’s NFL Draft.
Becoming a Leader
Wright has found a home in Nebraska and emerged as one of the unquestioned leaders for the Cornhuskers in his second season with the program. He was voted a team captain before the start of the season.
“He’s just grown so much from when he first got here,” said Nebraska coach Matt Rhule. “He got here in a great place, just seeing the maturity and the leadership.
Just before the start of the fourth quarter of Nebraska’s week 9 game against Northwestern, Wright delivered a passionate message to the entire team. The Cornhuskers went onto win the game 28-21.
Wright has formed a strong relationship with Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler, who had an emotional response in the week leading up to their matchup with the Trojans when talking about the bond the two of them have formed.
“The things that are gonna matter most to me are the relationships I have with players,” Butler said.