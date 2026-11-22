Maryland's Aazaar Abdul-Rahim Takes Blame For Second Half Collapse vs. USC
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The No. 18 USC Trojans sent their Senior class out in style on Saturday, defeating the Maryland Terrapins 35-21 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
In just their second all-time meeting, this time it was the Trojans who earned the win at home over the Terrapins to improve to 8-3 and 5-3 in Big Ten play. While the Trojans are out of contention for the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis on Dec. 5 and their College Football Playoff aspirations may be a long shot, this was a win coach Lincoln Riley needed as concerns about his future continue to mount.
As for the Terrapins, they now fall to 4-7 and likely won’t appear in a bowl game for the third consecutive season unless spots are available for some 5-7 teams, if Maryland can finish the regular season with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Aazaar Abdul-Rahim Takes Blame For Terrapins Loss to USC
The Terrapins held a 14-13 halftime lead over the Trojans before collapsing in the second half against the Trojans as they were outscored 22-7 after the break. Abdul-Rahim took the blame for the Terrapins second half collapse against the Trojans, here’s what he had to say postgame.
“I was extremely disappointed, one, in myself. I talk about mitigating risk, and I don’t think we mitigated enough risk, all right, as far as our play calling, as far as putting our kids in the best position to be successful," Abdul-Rahim said.
“The focus was not about physical toughness, it was about mental toughness,” Abdul-Rahim continued. “We knew that they were gonna come out and give us a hell of a second half, and it was gonna be about physical toughness. We just didn’t come with the right things, man, in the second half.”
What helped the Trojans in the second half against the Terrapins was running a tempo offense as quarterback Jayden Maiava found a way to get the ball out of his hands more quickly. Maiava finished the win over the Terrapins by throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 35 passes.
“I thought they did a really good job of getting the back out and just getting the ball out of the quarterback’s hands, you know, at a high rate. I didn’t feel like the defense had the same energy that I saw the last two games,” Abdul-Rahim said.
What’s Next For USC?
On deck for the Trojans is their annual Crosstown Rivalry matchup against the No. 4 UCLA Bruins, who suffered their first loss of the season against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Saturday, losing 18-16 in a triple-overtime thriller.
The Trojans have won the last two Crosstown Rivalry matchups and look to retain the Victory Bell for the third consecutive season with a win on Saturday over Coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins. The Trojans and Bruins will kick off at the Rose Bowl at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.